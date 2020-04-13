2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Land Tua Tagovailoa, Shore Up Defense in New Projection

With just 10 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 NFL Draft, media outlets have begun to release extended mocks. A new projection from The Athletic features all 255 picks over seven rounds and has the Los Angeles Chargers landing their quarterback of the future, shoring up the defense, and filling other holes.

Los Angeles Chargers

1 (6) QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

2 (37) WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

3 (71) FS Ashtyn Davis, California

4 (112) EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

5 (151) LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State

6 (186) OT Trey Adams, Washington

7 (220) TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

At this stage, Tua Tagovailoa seems reasonably likely to last until the Chargers select at No. 6 overall. While the concerns about his short- and long-term health have received plenty of attention in this space over the last three months, his upside probably has gotten short shrift. Tagovailoa's play put him squarely in the conversation as the top quarterback in his rookie class and perhaps the No. 1 overall selection. That talent remains intact, even if the team acquiring him cannot harness it immediately. For Los Angeles, which has veteran Tyrod Taylor ready to assume the starting duties vacated by Philip Rivers, Tagovailoa doesn't need to step into the spotlight immediately.

But while the Chargers' first pick in this mock probably won't see the field early in his career, their next selection might. Arizona State wideout Brandon Aiyuk possesses some of the draft's top play-making skills and can add flash to any offense so long as the play-caller understands how best to utilize him. Aiyuk should give Los Angeles a variable option on jet sweets, orbit motion, and on go routes as a rookie and can develop into a more well-rounded player over time.

The next three picks allow the Chargers to shore up their defense. Safety Ashtyn Davis would join an already-crowded secondary and further cloud the future of Desmond King, but he would give the team a worthy challenger to Rayshawn Jenkins in centerfield. Meanwhile, Alex Highsmith and Joe Bachie each have traits the team likes for various linebacker roles. It might take some time before either carves out a role, though the same logic applied to Drue Tranquill last year before he forced his way into the rotation.

The rest of the draft features worthy projects. Trey Adams, once considered a premier left tackle prospect, saw his stock diminished by knee and back injuries as well as poor testing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. If he can put his health concerns behind him, he still possesses upside. Meanwhile, Dalton Keene offers utility as a blocker and can develop as a pass catcher in time.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH