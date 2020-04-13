ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Land Tua Tagovailoa, Shore Up Defense in New Projection

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With just 10 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2020 NFL Draft, media outlets have begun to release extended mocks. A new projection from The Athletic features all 255 picks over seven rounds and has the Los Angeles Chargers landing their quarterback of the future, shoring up the defense, and filling other holes.

Los Angeles Chargers

1 (6) QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
2 (37) WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
3 (71) FS Ashtyn Davis, California
4 (112) EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
5 (151) LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State
6 (186) OT Trey Adams, Washington
7 (220) TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

At this stage, Tua Tagovailoa seems reasonably likely to last until the Chargers select at No. 6 overall. While the concerns about his short- and long-term health have received plenty of attention in this space over the last three months, his upside probably has gotten short shrift. Tagovailoa's play put him squarely in the conversation as the top quarterback in his rookie class and perhaps the No. 1 overall selection. That talent remains intact, even if the team acquiring him cannot harness it immediately. For Los Angeles, which has veteran Tyrod Taylor ready to assume the starting duties vacated by Philip Rivers, Tagovailoa doesn't need to step into the spotlight immediately.

But while the Chargers' first pick in this mock probably won't see the field early in his career, their next selection might. Arizona State wideout Brandon Aiyuk possesses some of the draft's top play-making skills and can add flash to any offense so long as the play-caller understands how best to utilize him. Aiyuk should give Los Angeles a variable option on jet sweets, orbit motion, and on go routes as a rookie and can develop into a more well-rounded player over time.

The next three picks allow the Chargers to shore up their defense. Safety Ashtyn Davis would join an already-crowded secondary and further cloud the future of Desmond King, but he would give the team a worthy challenger to Rayshawn Jenkins in centerfield. Meanwhile, Alex Highsmith and Joe Bachie each have traits the team likes for various linebacker roles. It might take some time before either carves out a role, though the same logic applied to Drue Tranquill last year before he forced his way into the rotation.

The rest of the draft features worthy projects. Trey Adams, once considered a premier left tackle prospect, saw his stock diminished by knee and back injuries as well as poor testing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. If he can put his health concerns behind him, he still possesses upside. Meanwhile, Dalton Keene offers utility as a blocker and can develop as a pass catcher in time.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Joey Bosa, Derwin James Make Top 25 Under 25 List

The Chargers' Joey Bosa and Derwin James made the cut for Bleacher Report's list of the top 25 players under the age of 25.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Draft: Roger Goodell to Announce Picks from Home Basement

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the 32 first-round picks from the basement of his home in New York.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great Dan Fouts Out as CBS NFL Color Analyst

Former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts will move on from CBS after a run of more than a decade with the network.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Keena

Chris Harris' Commitment to 'Straight Football' Turned an Undrafted Free Agent into an All-Decade Cornerback

New Chargers cornerback Chris Harris shares how he went from an undrafted free agent to a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Add Former XFL Tackle Storm Norton to O-Line Competition

The Chargers have added former XFL offensive tackle Storm Norton to their roster.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa's Workout Footage Leaked to Media

Footage of a workout by Tua Tagovailoa surfaced on social media Friday, the latest example of a new approach used by agents to push their clients' interests.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Rank 25th in Sports Illustrated's QB Situation Standings

The Chargers' combination of Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick leaves them in the bottom quarter of the NFL in Sports Illustrated's new ranking of QB situations.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tyrod Taylor Sees Himself as Part of Dual-Threat QB Revolution

Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers' presumptive starting quarterback in 2020, sees himself as part of a widespread shift happening at the quarterback position.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Revamp Offense in New Five-Round Projection

The Chargers use four of their first five picks on offense in a new five-round mock draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Another Tua Tagovailoa Projection for Los Angeles

The Chargers land Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a new mock draft from Sports Illustrated.

Jason B. Hirschhorn