2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Nearing Return to Football Activities

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reached an important benchmark in his recovery from a fractured hip. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa's three-month CT scan revealed that his hip has healed and has good range of motion, raising expectations that he can return to football activities before the 2020 NFL Draft.

The development jibes with the prediction of Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, regarding his client's pre-draft workout plans. Last month, Steinberg said the quarterback will not partake in drills during the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine but plans to hold a throwing session for scouts sometime in April. "The [intention] there is the ball never touches the ground and I think he's going to blow away teams in the process," Steinberg said.

In addition to rehabbing from the hip injury, Tagovailoa has worked with former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on the finer points of the quarterback position, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the presumptive No. 1 quarterback prospect but suffered a severe hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture during a Nov. 16 matchup with Mississippi State that ended his season. Despite the injury and the complications surrounding it, he decided to forgo his senior season and enter the draft.

Despite the hip injury, Tagovailoa is considered a likely first-round pick and in the running to become the second player at his position to come off the board. He finished his college career with 474 completions on 684 attempts (69.3%) for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 105 times for 348 yards and nine scores.

