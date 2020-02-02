For NFL talent evaluators, any assessment of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa centers on his recovery from a severe hip injury suffered late in his final college season. While Tagovailoa will likely not follow the typical workout schedule other prospects follow, his agent believes the coveted signal-caller will properly showcase his talents prior to the 2020 NFL Draft.

"So, let's remember we're talking about a very young person who also plays football, and their rehabilitative process is much more rapid than a normal human being," agent Leigh Steinberg told the Palm Beach Post. "You can see him, he's here walking around without crutches. So, he's already ahead of schedule, and he's taking it easy. But I'm pretty sure that prior to the draft, he'll be able to work out for teams and do personal workouts and maybe a pro scouting day."

Tagovailoa appears unlikely to participate in NFL Scouting Combine workouts and he has yet to set a date for a pre-draft workout. However, Tagovailoa and his representation have previously announced plans to conduct a throwing session for scouts at some point in April. That workout could go a long way toward assuaging concerns about the quarterback's health.

The Los Angeles Chargers rank among the teams that could have interest in Tagovailoa in the draft. Their longtime starting quarterback, Philip Rivers, will become an unrestricted free agent in March. Though the team has not closed the door on re-signing Rivers, general manager Tom Telesco could use the No. 6 overall pick on a signal-caller like Tagovailoa and allow him to sit part or all of his rookie season.

Still, Steinberg says he has yet to formally discuss his client with NFL decision-makers.

"It's too early because teams are not that focused yet," Steinberg said. "And we were only in January. And we've got all those months to go in the scouting process. So, as we get close to the draft, we'll be aware of those teams that have a real interest in him, and that that focus starts to come. But at this point, it's just premature."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH