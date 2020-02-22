ChargerReport
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Pass on QB, Land Isaiah Simmons

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While the majority of 2020 NFL Draft projections see the Los Angeles Chargers taking one of the top quarterbacks in the rookie class, a few mocks go off the beaten path. That includes the latest effort from The Ringer's Danny Kelly, who has the team targeting one of the top defensive players in the draft: Clemson off-ball linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

With Philip Rivers and the team parting ways, quarterback is an option here for Los Angeles. But if there’s one player-team pairing that I’d most love to see in this draft, this is it. Simmons is listed here as a linebacker but he’s an extraordinarily versatile, positionless playmaker who’s capable of lining up at safety, nickelback, linebacker, or even cornerback. He’d be an endlessly intriguing complement to a guy who fits the same mold in third-year pro Derwin James. With James and Simmons on the field together, the Chargers would have a near-limitless amount of options at their disposal for matching up with opposing teams’ top players.

Kelly makes an intriguing case for the Chargers selecting Simmons. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has done a commendable job putting his most versatile players in a position to thrive, with All-Pro defensive back Derwin James a shining example. Simmons, who played safety until late in his Clemson tenure, can move around the defense and allow the unit to better handle up-tempo offenses that limit substitution opportunities.

But behind versatility, Simmons established himself as one of the top defensive playmakers in all of college football. Despite playing off the ball, he registered 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season while also amassing three picks and two forced fumbles. The Chargers lacked for those types of field-tilting plays in 2019, a fact discussed by both head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco during their season-closing press conferences.

Adding Simmons would also give the Chargers an extremely athletic linebacking corps. Drue Tranquill, the team's fourth-round pick a year ago, went from a special-teams stalwart to a core piece of the defense during his rookie season. Between Simmons and Tranquill, opposing offenses would have a difficult time attacking the middle of the field.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

