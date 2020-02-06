ChargerReport
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay Sends Jedrick Wills to Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While sending a quarterback like Justin Herbert of Tua Tagovailoa to the Los Angeles Chargers remains a popular outcome for mock drafts, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay goes in a different direction. In his latest mock draft, McShay projects the Chargers to take Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

McShay explains the selection:

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

I'm not ruling out Oregon's Justin Herbert here, as my colleague Mel Kiper Jr. predicted last week. The Chargers need a quarterback, and Herbert showed why he's capable of leading an NFL offense at the Senior Bowl, standing out from the pack. But the Chargers could also use some help along the offensive line, and considering that they are among the best in the league at evaluating draft value, they could take one of the premier prospects in the trenches. Wills can be Los Angeles' right tackle or slide in as the right guard replacement for free agent Michael Schofield III.

The future at quarterback has understandably become the topic du jour around the Chargers. However, injuries along the offensive line affected the team this past season and could require significant attention this offseason. "We lost two guys that were pretty good players for us," general manager Tom Telesco said at his season-closing press conference. "They were Pro Bowl-caliber players for us here at left tackle and center. Don't forget, too, we threw the ball probably 600 times this year. A lot of straight dropbacks. We're an aggressive offense. We throw the ball down the field.

"It wasn't all bad, but I agree with you. When you look, there are some things that we need to fix up front, but it wasn't all bad. When it comes to turnovers, it's offensive line, quarterback play, running back play, receivers. It's all kind of part of that. If there were easy things to fix, if it was just one thing, you'd probably have made that fix in-season, and away we go. It's a little more than that."

Wills offers plenty of upside for a team in need of an immediate starter along the offensive line. His size (6-foot-5, 322 pounds) and youth (he finished his college career before his 21st birthday) make him an enticing option early in the first round. The Chargers last spent a first-round pick on an offensive lineman in 2013, selecting Alabama's D.J. Fluker.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

