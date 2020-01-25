2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Take Justin Herbert in Mel Kiper's Latest Projection

Longtime NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft. In it, he projects the Los Angeles Chargers to select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick.

Kiper explains the decision to send Herbert to the Chargers:

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Chargers have some big decisions to make over the next few months. Will they bring back free-agent quarterback Philip Rivers? Will they pay up to keep tight end Hunter Henry and running back Melvin Gordon? Rivers showed some decline in 2019, throwing 20 interceptions. It could be time to start fresh with the 6-foot-6 Herbert, who has the highest ceiling of any of the quarterbacks in this class. His inconsistency can be maddening and his decision-making must improve, but you can't doubt his talent, and a team in the top 10 could fall in love. L.A. has some issues; its defense produced just 30 sacks (despite Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram III combining for 18.5), and quarterbacks completed 70.7% of passes against it, highest in the league. The Chargers also got almost nothing from top 2019 picks Jerry Tillery and Nasir Adderley. This also could be a spot to watch for defense.

Though far from the first mock to send Herbert to the Chargers, Kiper's latest projection features four quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round. LSU's Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5, Miami Dolphins) each went ahead of Herbert with Utah State's Jordan Love (No. 24, New Orleans Saints) going later. Herbert and Love in particular have become hot topics down in Mobile, Alabama, this week, with plenty of NFL talent evaluators like Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco keeping a close eye on them in practice.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Chargers will necessarily select Herbert with their top pick. The roster has several areas that require attention and the front office might determine that the senior signal-caller doesn't fit their long-term plans. Herbert also could realistically go ahead of the No. 6 pick, whether to a team currently positioned in the top 5 or one willing to trade into one of those spots.

But until further notice, Herbert will remain a popular selection for the Chargers in mock drafts. The team's future at quarterback remains uncertain with Philip Rivers' pending free agency and, even if he re-signs, the front office needs to find a replacement soon.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH