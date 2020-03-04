2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Bolster O-line with Mekhi Becton in New NFL.com Projection

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah annually produces one of the most sought-after mock drafts of any analyst, with his post-combine projection garnering significant attention. That holds especially true for the Los Angeles Chargers for whom Jeremiah broadcasts games.

In his latest projection, Jeremiah sees the Los Angeles Chargers passing on the quarterback position in favor of a potential franchise offensive tackle.

No. 6 - Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The Chargers could grab Oregon QB Justin Herbert here, but if they aren't sold on him, addressing the offensive line is a must.

In a rookie class that featured multiple outstanding athletes at the tackle position, no one physically impressed as much as Louisville's Mekhi Becton. Officially measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 3/8 and weighing 364 pounds, Becton somehow managed to deliver a 5.10-second 40-yard dash. Though that time might not seem as impressive at first blush as, say, Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs' 4.27 seconds in the 40. However, for a player of Becton's size, the 5.10 puts him in rare company. He became the heaviest player to run a sub-5.2 40-yard dash since 2006.

For the Chargers, who would benefit from some help along the offensive line, Becton could secure the edge at right tackle and allow 2019 third-round pick Trey Pipkins to continue developing as a potential successor to starting left tackle Russell Okung. Such a scenario would provide the offense with uncommon depth at the position group and stand in stark contrast to the combination of Trent Scott and Sam Tevi, the tackle combination which Los Angeles started in Week 1 of last season.

By selecting Becton, the Chargers not only push off drafting a quarterback of the future, but they also passed on a potential generational talent in position-versatile defender Isaiah Simmons. Arguably no player at any position group had a better combine than Simmons, who confirmed the tremendous athleticism he put on tape and will likely come off the board somewhere in the top 10.

Still, Becton offers considerable upside of his own and could end up in Los Angeles come April 23.

