Chargers Lose Adrian Phillips to Patriots, Continuing Revamp of Secondary

Jason B. Hirschhorn

One of the Los Angeles Chargers' leaders in the secondary will not return for the 2020 season. On Thursday, veteran defensive back Adrian Phillips agreed to terms on a deal to join the New England Patriots.

While the Chargers' offseason has focused primarily on the departure of longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers and the chase for six-time champion Tom Brady, the departure of Phillips will have a meaningful impact on the team. Phillips served in a variety of roles during his time in Los Angeles, lining up as both a deep and in-the-box safety as well as a slot corner on defense. He also thrived on special teams, earning first-team All-Pro honors there in 2018.

Phillips hoped to build on that breakout campaign this past season, but his health intervened. In Week 2, he fractured his forearm while attempting to tackle a Detroit Lions ball carrier. The resulting surgery forced the Chargers to place Phillips on injured reserve where he remained until the final month of the season. Along with fellow injured defensive back Derwin James, Phillips returned from IR for a Dec. 1 tilt with the Broncos. He went on to play the final four weeks of the season.

Phillips' departure becomes just the latest alteration for the Chargers' secondary. A day earlier, the team agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos corner Chris Harris Jr. While the coaching staff will determine Harris' role at some point in the future, his arrival could push out former All-Pro Desmond King. Meanwhile, the team has placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent Michael Davis, though he has yet to sign it.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

