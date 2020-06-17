ChargerReport
AFC West Ranked Third in QB Play by NFL.com

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The current offseason has seen significant movement of quarterbacks, whether through free agency (Tom Brady's decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) or the draft (four signal-callers selected in the first round). As the divisions now feature a new look behind center, NFL.com decided to rank each of them according to QB play. The Los Angeles Chargers' division, the AFC West, came in near the top.

3) AFC West

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrod Taylor/Justin Herbert

Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL bar none. He's the best player in the league. He's the best player in sports. So yeah, his presence alone raises this division higher than some might have anticipated. That said, I also like the other quarterbacks in his division. I've always been a Carr supporter and believe he will lead the Raiders to at least nine wins this year. Lock really showed a lot in his five starts as a rookie last December. And this offseason, John Elway smartly snagged the 23-year-old QB another proven backfield commodity in free agency (Melvin Gordon) and a pair of dangerous wideouts in the draft (Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler). I expect big things from Lock this year. I'm a huge fan of Taylor, who figures to begin the season as the Chargers' starting signal-caller. In fact, I expect the Bolts to bounce back and make the playoffs with Taylor's smarts, accuracy, athleticism, and ability to spread the ball around. And I'm kind of obsessed with Herbert. I loved that draft pick for Los Angeles' long-term prospects. It might not happen immediately, but Herbert's going to be a star in this league.

It comes as little surprise that the division featuring Patrick Mahomes would finish in the top half of these rankings. Mahomes, who already has league and Super Bowl MVP honors under his belt, looks to have a decade or more of domination ahead of him, especially if the Kansas City Chiefs can keep his talented supporting cast around him.

But the AFC West has more than just Mahomes. Both the Denver Broncos and Chargers each have young quarterbacks with franchise potential in Drew Lock and Justin Herbert, respectively. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders still have Derek Carr, a solid (if unspectacular) veteran starter.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

