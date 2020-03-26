ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Allegiant Stadium Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Raising Questions About Ongoing SoFi Stadium Construction

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The construction of Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium continues despite a statewide stay-at-home order issued by the state in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. However, that project might need to re-evaluate whether to proceed in light of a new development at the other ongoing NFL construction project: the Las Vegas Raiders' future home Allegiant Stadium.

On Wednesday, Mortenson-McCarthy Builders, the general contractor for Allegiant Stadium, announced that one of its construction workers has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Mortenson/McCarthy was notified today that a worker on the Allegiant Stadium project tested positive for COVID-19," the company said in a press release. "Per the CDC guidelines, and as a result of implementation of social distancing protocols, the worker was not in close contact with any other project worker and has been off site since last week. The individual is now self-isolating for 14 days and will not return to work until cleared to do so.

"Mortenson/McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected."

While the positive test did not shut down the project, it raises concerns about the ability for construction to continue as planned for large facilities like sports arenas and stadiums. Like those building Allegiant Stadium, the general contractor for SoFi Stadium has implemented increased health and safety measures for workers and sent non-essential employees home.

Still, the highly contagious nature of the virus creates major complications for any workers, even those undertaking social distancing and other best practices. If someone can contract the virus at a construction site in Las Vegas, it stands to reason that the same could occur in Los Angeles, one of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic in the United States.

Should the spread of COVID-19 or heightened restrictions by the state or city delay the debut of SoFi Stadium until after 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams would have to find replacement venues for the upcoming season. The Chargers have played the last three seasons at Dignity Health Sports Park while the Rams have used the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The NFL awarded Super Bowl LVI, set to take place in February 2022, to SoFi Stadium, a decision that a construction setback could affect. However, the league currently plans to play the game there even if the facility doesn't open as currently scheduled.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen picks his five greatest wide receivers…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chris Harris: Chargers' Interest 'Came Out of Nowhere'

New Chargers cornerback Chris Harris didn't expect to hear from the Chargers in free agency, but a late push from the team lured him to Los Angeles.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium to Host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 Whether or Not It Opens in 2020

Though construction delays could prevent SoFi Stadium from opening in time for the 2020 season, the NFL still plans to have the venue host Super Bowl LVI.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Unveil New Logo, New Uniforms Coming in April

The Chargers have unveiled a new logo and typeface in advance of a uniform reveal next month.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Sends Justin Herbert to Chargers

In yet another mock draft, the Chargers land Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Panthers to Cut Cam Newton After Unsuccessful Trade Overtures to Chargers, Bears

After unsuccessful trade overtures to the Chargers and Bears, the Panthers will release quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The LA Times on how teams will make mistakes in the coronavirus-affected 2020 NFL Draft

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Shows Off Throwing and Footwork Progress

Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a severe hip dislocation during his final collegiate season, looked spry in a workout video posted to social media.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Remaining Needs After First Wave of Free Agency

The Chargers made some big moves during the first wave of free agency, but they still have several areas of the roster left to address.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NBC Sports' Peter King on Tom Brady's decision to pick the Buccaneers over the Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn