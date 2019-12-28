Despite Missing Expectations in 2019, the Chargers Should Retain Anthony Lynn

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- In the NFL, the head coach typically bears the brunt of the criticism when his team enters a season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations only to fall short of the playoffs. Even all-time greats such as Don Shula and Bill Belichick lost their jobs for failing to reach the postseason, a testament to the fickle nature of professional football. Twenty-three franchises have changed coaches since 2015, some more than once. That figure will increase this offseason as clubs that missed the mark in 2019 will look for a different direction in the form of a new head coach.

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in such a predicament. After going 12-4 last season and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs, they managed just five wins entering the final week of 2019. Quarterback Philip Rivers has regressed from an MVP candidate to one of the league leaders in turnovers. The ground game went an entire month without generating 40 yards in a game while its defense declined from a premier unit a year ago to one ranking in the bottom half of the NFL in efficiency. By any objective measure, the Chargers have severely underperformed, a poor reflection on head coach Anthony Lynn and his staff.

But while the many outside of Los Angeles wouldn't balk if Lynn lost his job following Sunday's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, the perspective inside the locker room differs completely.

"I don't think that would be smart," tight end Hunter Henry says. "I love coach Lynn. He's proven himself his first few years when we were 9-7 and 12-4. A few games here or there, we're sitting differently too this year. I still think he's a tremendous coach."

"A coaching change isn't even on my mind," safety Adrian Phillips says. "People believe in coach Lynn. The players believe in coach Lynn. Ain't nobody thinking about coaching changes right now."

"Nah, I don't think so," tight end Lance Kendricks says. "I think the head coach did a good job this year. We lost a bunch of games within a touchdown or three points. A lot of times, it's just finishing and the ball didn't roll our way. I think he'll be here."

"I want Anthony Lynn to be the head coach," running back Austin Ekeler says. "I appreciate him as a person and as a coach as well. That's pretty special to me."

Though the players don't decide who will coach them, Lynn clearly still commands respect and admiration in the locker room. The team has not given up on him or his message despite the poor record, which perhaps explains why the Chargers have remained competitive in most of their games. A touchdown or less decided nine of their 10 losses, the highest total of one-possession losses in the NFL this season.

Those close losses sting now, but they bode well for the future. Over enough time, every team from the New England Patriots to an NFL expansion franchise will end up around the .500 mark in one-possession games. Teams can significantly outperform or underdeliver in those contests within the stretch of a single season, but regression catches up eventually. Though the Chargers need to avoid playing so many close games, they should improve on their 18.2% winning percentage in them moving forward.

"It's bad breaks and just finishing better," Henry says of the Chargers' issues in close games. "Playing better at the beginning of games. I think that's big, too. Offensively, we probably haven't been our best like we wanted to this year. Collectively, we've had our moments, but at the same time, we haven't been our best. So, there's a lot of things to fix, but I think we have the talent and the people to do it."

Some of those bad breaks hit before the season even began. Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism in June that nearly cost him his life. Safety Derwin James suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training camp, knocking him out for the first three months of the regular season. Running back Melvin Gordon staged a contract holdout that lasted until the end of September, and the lack of football work contributed to the Chargers' disastrous month of October. "I know I won't miss another training camp again," Gordon joked at the time. "I can say that."

Each of those blows affected the Chargers' on-field performance, though none fell under the control of their head coach. Lynn and his staff did what they could to work around those absences, leading to the emergence of Austin Ekeler. After serving as Gordon's backup the previous two years, Ekeler became a focal point of the offense, totally double-digit touchdowns and over 1,400 yards from scrimmage. With 50 receiving yards Sunday, he will become just the 10th running back in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Other teams might not have so heavily featured a running back of Ekeler's physical stature, leading to a less dynamic game plan in the absence of a workhorse like Gordon. However, Lynn identified Ekeler's special traits and recalibrated the Chargers offense accordingly. The best coaches find ways to make their system fit their players rather than the other way around, and Lynn did just that with his backfield.

And while the Chargers' roster could see some upheaval this offseason, most of the core remains intact for 2020. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams return to the receiving corps, Okung will have an opportunity to fully recover from his myriad health issues, and all the top playmakers on defense remain under contract. The team also has the resources to retain key free agents like Henry and Ekeler.

The Chargers face a more difficult decision with Rivers, whose contract will expire following a year in which he turned over the ball 21 times this season and turned 38 earlier in December. Though retirement could make the call for them, the veteran signal-caller intends to continue playing. "I know I can still do it," he said following Week 16's loss to the Vikings. "I know I can still do it at a high enough level for us to win."

Though Los Angeles' front office could hit the reset button at quarterback, it could instead bring him back for 2020 and give the current iteration of the roster one more run. Doing so makes far more sense with the same head coach than a new one.

And that approach makes some sense notwithstanding the 5-10 record. Los Angeles enters Week 17 with a plus-2 point differential, the only positive mark among teams with five wins or fewer and 76 points better than the next best figure. Those numbers serve as a testament to the overall quality of the Chargers despite the bad luck they encountered in 2019.

Ultimately, more factors than just football determine whether a head coach keeps his job. The Chargers move into the luxurious SoFi Stadium next year, and concerns about their ability to fill seats could convince ownership to make a splash with a new headman. Alternatively, if they move on from Rivers this offseason, the front office could opt to totally reboot the team in the process.

Lynn has also made his share of mistakes, including waiting until the middle of the year to fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. Lynn acknowledged that he had considered changing play-callers prior to removing Whisenhunt, and perhaps doing so before the year might have prevented the offensive struggles early in the season. Whisenhunt's replacement Shane Steichen could have used training camp to install a system that better fits Lynn's vision for the offense, a shift that could well have materially affected the outcome of multiple games.

Still, considering the upside of returning the roster and staff for another season and the risk associated with any coaching change, the Chargers seem better off with Lynn than without him.

