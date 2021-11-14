Chargers Samuel vs. Vikings Jefferson is a matchup to watch

The Chargers have a tough matchup this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Some would say that both teams are a mirror image of themselves. The Vikings are 2-5 in one score games while the Chargers are 4-2.

There are always matchups that decide the outcomes of games. Here are the three that will determine the outcome between the Chargers versus Vikings:

Rashawn Slater vs. Everson Griffen

Griffen had two rollercoaster seasons until he returned to the Vikings this offseason. He has five sacks this season and is a dangerous pass rusher once again. He usually lines up on his right side, so that means he will be facing left tackle Rashawn Slater. The rookie left tackle has had an all-pro season so far and has faced some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He said earlier in the week that he is learning each week when he faces different pass rushers but feels like he has settled into the game.

Asante Samuel Jr. vs. Justin Jefferson

This will be an intriguing matchup because it is two young stars going head-to-head. Last season, Jefferson lit the NFL world on fire with his play. There is no sophomore slump for him so far in 2021 because he has caught 46 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson had a 50-yard touchdown reception last weekend. Samuel is coming off missing his first NFL game after suffering a concussion against the Patriots in week eight. He has had a good start to his young NFL career and will to continue it on Sunday when he faces one of the best young receivers in the game.

Mike Williams vs. Vikings secondary

It is not known if Bashaud Breeland is listed as questionable, so it is unknown if he will play. Mike Williams at one point was top five in receiving yards and at the top of receiving touchdowns. He hasn’t had a big game since week five. It was a career high in yards while scoring two touchdowns. He did have a nice 49-yard catch against the Eagles, but this could be the week he has another 100-yard performance. The Chargers are starting to hit the critical part of their schedule, so they need the fifth-year receiver playing at a high level.