Austin Ekeler is ready to rock n' roll this season

There have been some changes on the Chargers roster that have changed how the team looks from the outside. One position that saw a change was the running back. During free agency back, Melvin Gordon decided to sign a two-year deal with division rival Denver Broncos. Number 25 might not be the starting running back anymore, but their most productive back in 2019 is taking the 'business as usual' approach.

"Going into the game, I know that just because it says, 'starting running back' my game doesn't change or anything like that," explained running back Austin Ekeler. "I still have my attributes that helped me get to this point, so you can't lose sight of that. I am not a different person or anything like that. In the running back room is still the same dynamic as we did last year."

Ekeler explained to the media that this offseason is no different from last season because Gordon was holding out at this time, so the young back prepared like the starter. So, nothing changed when it pertains to preparation.

The Western Colorado University grad is now one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL. Ekeler is a weapon in the running game, as well as the passing game. Last season, he was seven yards away from a 1,000 receiving yard season. He also added 557 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Ekeler is a different kind of running back. He isn't the typical big back that will take 25-plus handoffs a game. He does a little bit of everything, so when "top backs in the NFL" lists come out, he is overlooked.

"I feel like people have a hard time ranking me," he said. "When they think running backs, they usually think of rushing yards and touchdowns. I feel like I am efficient when I have the ball in my hands in terms of production."

The Chargers could be a running back by committee at times, but Ekeler knows he has his position solidified. He is the Bolts "swiss army knife" because he lines up at receiver, running back, and anywhere they need him. The offense could see more of him lining up at different positions and even having pre-snap motions.

Other than the extension, nothing has really changed with him. During a zoom call with the media that lasted about 40 minutes, Ekeler never stopped smiling and was continually laughing, something he always did when asked to talk during the weeks leading up to the game. He has tried to be more of a leader not only in the running backs room, but with all of the younger players.

"I am telling guys, 'hey, make sure you are studying,'" explained Ekeler. "I am always asking them 'hey how you doing, man?'" Everything just keeps adding up. It's not like 'we are doing this one day, and we are going to do it again tomorrow' no. The next day we are learning something else. You have to be able to retain that information and apply it. You never know when you are going to have to apply it. I am telling them 'hey take advantage of the opportunity because it is very very slim at this point.'"

He knows how tough the journey is to make the roster being a former undrafted free agent. He started the offseason with the number three, which is a number worn by players who are presumed not to make the team. Everyone knew him as "number three." He started turning heads during training camp and preseason games.

Now with Philip Rivers gone, the offense will change. The Bolts have three athletic quarterbacks on the roster, so more rollouts and more QB movement will be seen. The Chargers are very talented all over the field so that each position player could benefit from the offensive scheme change.

"I'm excited about the atmosphere around this team," Ekeler said. "We're moving into a new stadium, have new uniforms, and have a lot of young players. The only thing we are missing right now is that time to build chemistry, but we do have enough time to implement the offense."