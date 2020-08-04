ChargerReport
Best case scenario for Chargers QB Justin Herbert in 2020

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers will have a new starting quarterback after 14 seasons of Philip Rivers being the man under center. The team has three quarterbacks on the roster veteran Tyrod Taylor, second-year Easton Stick, and rookie Justin Herbert.

Herbert was drafted sixth overall in this year's draft and seen as the quarterback of the future. He has a huge arm, can move in the pocket, and is a bright young man.

"This young man has got to be ready to play," said Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. "This is a year of a lot of uncertainty. Every player has got to prepare and be ready to start. Him sitting out the whole year, that may not be the case."

The uncertainty stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, the football offseason has looked very strange. There were only virtual OTAs, rookie minicamp, and minicamp. The only in-person work that has taken place with the Chargers is when training camp began last week.

There will be no preseason games, which means the only reps Herbert will get are during practice. Lynn also mentioned last Wednesday that the team would run scrimmages to give younger guys a look at what the NFL looks like at full speed.

"You just can't teach experience," Lynn said. "Hopefully, that will carry over in this league, the things that he did in college. We're going to get him ready the best we can."

The Chargers hired Pep Hamilton to be the team's quarterback coach to help ease Herbert into this transition.

"Pep's a heck of a teacher," Lynn said. "[I have] a lot of confidence in him that Justin's going to have the help that he needs."

Hamilton has worked with former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the past, and the Bolts hope he can help Herbert transition from college to the NFL. Both Luck and Herbert share some similarities; both are incredibly intelligent, have big arms, and have unique athletic ability.

Speaking of Luck, Chargers GM Tom Telesco was a member of the Indianapolis Colts organization when the team drafted the young quarterback. Luck started right away, but as of right now, that will not be the case for Herbert.

"I don't think there is a one-size-fits-all philosophy to developing a rookie quarterback," explained Telesco. "It depends on where your team is, who else you may have, and that particular quarterback. There is not just one philosophy on it. We are going to get him as much developmental work as we can both on the field and off the field. We will let him grow at his own pace."

As of right now, Taylor is the starter. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has said numerous times that Taylor is "in the driver's seat."

The whole organization believes in Taylor. Chargers GM Tom Telesco and Lynn have both stated numerous times they believe in the veteran quarterback. Lynn was with Taylor in Buffalo, so he knows the quarterback takes care of the ball and rarely makes mistakes.

For Herbert, the best-case scenario is if he sits and learns from a veteran quarterback like Taylor. He can learn at his own pace the way Telesco said. Above all else, he needs to make sure that he is ready just in case Taylor is injured, and the team needs him. Herbert is in a good spot with weapons like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler. Having weapons like that will help him grow and learn so that he can take over one day.

