Bolts Mailbag: Could the Chargers Bring Back Anthony Lynn?

The Chargers face a lot of questions after their next two game against divisional rivals.

The Chargers (5-9) will be facing divisional rival Denver Broncos (5-9) on Sunday afternoon. This is the first week doing mailbag, so bare with me. Let's get it going!

Hello Bicky! I believe that fans need to start considering the fact that Anthony Lynn might be coming back as the head coach. Maybe not with the same coordinators but he may be coming back.

After they lost to the Patriots 45-0, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Spanos family would wait until the end of the season to make a decision and that they respect Lynn. That last part was really telling about how they feel about Lynn. He has one more year on his contract.

The team has won the past two games and it has been game winning drives by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. There were still too many hiccups by the coaching staff, but the probability is at 75 percent that Lynn comes back.

Hello Ryan! I believe if Keenan Allen is limited and with Hunter Henry possibly missing the game on Sunday that Shane Steichen needs to go to Mike Williams.

I have been very surprised the Chargers haven’t really looked number 81’s way all that much this season. He had 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints after Allen went down. He also had 99 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos.

I believe that Herbert should look towards Williams way on Sunday because the former seventh overall pick has game changing ability because of his size and catch radius.

Hey SLOBolted! I believe that Anthony Lynn will be back next season even if he loses out because the players are still playing hard and Spanos family respects him.

I believe that they should fire the head coach and hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has designed an offensive for a big quarterback with a big arm. He could do wonders with Herbert and the type of the weapons they have on the offensive side of the football.

Hello Burt! Yes, Chargers fans do love Philip Rivers, but I don’t think he wants to coach in the NFL.

I have been around Rivers since 2013 and I know his dream is to coach his son, Gunner, in high school football. Plus, the veteran quarterback will be taking over as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. Rivers has made a lot of money and would rather help kids in high school and have a good time.

Hey John! I really don’t know how to answer this question because I don’t know who will be the head coach next season. If it is Lynn, then I believe it will be defensive coordinator who has a man to man mindset.

It is just tough to answer this because of the question at head coach, but I appreciate your question.

Hey Dan! Honestly, I have thought about this question the last 24 hours. It is a three-way tie to be honest.

Home Alone (1&2) I have always thought is brilliant. I love how Kevin McAllister makes his traps from number one look like kids’ stuff compared to number two. Also, I love watching how Catherine O’Hara went from a forgetful mother to the fantastic Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

Jingle All The Way because I love the dynamic about how a work crazy and forgetful father goes to any length to try and win his son over. I also loved the chemistry between Sinbad and Arnold Schwarzenegger. I love the Turbo Man doll as well and always wanted one because of the movie.

The Santa Clause (1&2) is another movie were a father steps up after pushing his son to the side after his divorce. The way he evolves from Scott Calvin to Santa Clause is incredible. I think the two movies were done great and love how they both show different sides of the relationship between Scott and Charlie.

Dan, I hope all three breakdowns make you see why I can’t choose between them! Thank you for the question and Merry Christmas!

Happy Holidays to all! I appreciate the questions and will be back with another mailbag next week.