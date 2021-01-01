Bolts Mailbag: What Does the Endorsement of Derwin James and Justin Herbert Do for Bolts Coaching Staff?

A decision on the future of Anthony Lynn and his coaching staff is on the horizon.

Good afternoon and thank you for all the questions for this week’s Los Angeles Chargers mailbag. Some interesting questions this week, so let’s get to it.

Happy New Year Cody,

So, I understand that this week is pretty hectic for Chargers fans. The season is winding down, there is no playoffs, and there is dark clouds surrounding the future of Anthony Lynn and his coaching staff. Both safety Derwin James and quarterback Justin Herbert have said they respect the coaches and want them back in 2021.

I don’t believe it does much for the decision-making process that Dean Spanos, John Spanos, and Tom Telesco have coming up. It is a nice endorsement, but I truly believe that Spanos Family have already reached a decision…..I obviously don’t know what that is, but it is a tough one.

Lynn is an incredible human being. The things he has gone through in his lifetime and all the good he has tried to do in the world is fantastic. The Spanos family respects him.

Lynn the coach has had numerous short comings. He has made mistakes. His coaching staff has made mistakes. They have made game losing decisions. Even during this three-game win streak we have seen numerous mistakes being made by the coaching staff.

Yes, Lynn and his staff have done a great job of developing Herbert this season, but they have also made some questionable decisions like in the fourth quarter of the Thursday game in Las Vegas Herbert only attempted one pass.

It is the little things. To sum up this answer I really don’t think it does much and I believe the Spanos Family have already made their decision.

Happy New Year Scott,

I really don’t know how to answer this because the season is about to end. I can’t give you names because I don’t know what the cap situation will be by March. According to Spotrac, the Chargers will have the ninth best cap situation with $30 million, but players can be re-signed. They can also cut some players to save money.

Scott, I can give you some positions the team needs to target.

Left tackle- Sam Tevi has done a serviceable job, but he isn’t the left tackle of the future for the Bolts. The team needs a player who will be the anchor of the offensive line and will be here for Herbert’s career.

Cornerback- Casey Hayward hasn’t been at his best this season. Is it age or injuries? It is hard to tell, but he is owed $11.75 million next season. The team will need to see if they believe he is worth the cap hit. They also have Michael Davis set to hit free agency. Do they want him back? A lot of questions at the position.

Defensive end- This position will be crucial next season. Melvin Ingram is set to hit free agency and I don’t think he will be back unless he brings his price way down from the over $14 million, he made this season. They have Uchenna Nwosu, but could he be the disruptive pass rusher needed opposite of Joey Bosa? Can’t tell.

So, here are the three positions to look at in free agency.

Happy New Year Nick,

This is a very good question. I believe that Pep Hamilton has been a good addition to the coaching staff and has really helped Herbert this season. Ron Milus is also the father of the “Jackboyz” and besides this season has generally had a top ten secondary.

It depends on which coach they would get to be honest. Most incoming coaches want to pick their entire staff especially on the side of the football that they are coming from (offensive or defensive coordinator).

When Lynn was hired in 2017, he was asked to retain offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt.

It will be interesting to see if Milus or Hamilton are retained hypothetically.

Happy New Year Sunny,

It seems like in those goal line situations it seems like Lynn likes to use Kalen Ballage because he is a bigger back. Since the Chargers brought Ballage in they have liked him in those situations.

The Chargers have the ultimate weapon though in Herbert. They like giving their big armed quarterback the red zone opportunities. Herbert has a 55 percent touchdown conversion in the red zone, which is tenth highest in the NFL. He has thrown 18 touchdowns in the red zone.

While fantasy owners would love to see Ekeler do his guitar touchdown celebration more often, the Chargers staff trusts their rookie quarterback in those situations.

Happy New Year SuperChargers,

First off thank you for your service.

To answer your question, I do believe Penei Sewell is a generational talent at left tackle and it would be awesome for Herbert to be reunited with his former left tackle. Now the Chargers would select at 12th right now. It might not be worth it for them.

They would need to give up a lot of draft capital to get up there. The Bolts brass will need to decide if it is worth it.

I truly believe while it would be nice to have your left tackle for the next ten years it might not be worth it. The Chargers have some holes on their team and I don’t believe they are a left tackle away from being a contender.