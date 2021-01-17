Breakdown and Prediction of Sunday’s Divisional Playoff Games

The NFL is two games away from Championship weekend. There has already been a lot of good football matchups on Saturday and the action should continue on Sunday.

Full breakdown for all of Sunday’s action and prediction:

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Key to the game for the Browns: It was awesome to see the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round after their upset victory last weekend. If they want to win the game, they will need to continue to count on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. This will be the first game Hunt plays against his former team. The Chiefs have given up 122.1 rushing yards a game, so they will need to run the football and tire out the Chiefs defense the way they did the Steelers. On defense, they will need to limit the big plays. The Chiefs have an explosive offense and can hurt you at any time, so Cleveland will need to limit those big plays.

Key to the game for the Chiefs: The Chiefs ended the season on a winning streak and looked like the best team in football, but at times they are slow down. They sometimes play down to their competition. It is playoff time, so they may turn into the powerhouse that keeps scoring. On offense, they need to let quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead them to victory. On defense, they must take the ball out of Chubb and Hunt's hands and put it into Baker Mayfield's hands. If they can make the Browns offense one dimensional, they shouldn't have a hard time winning this game.

X-Factor: Baker Mayfield. He needs to take care of the football but make plays the way he did last weekend.

Prediction: Chiefs 33 Browns 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Key to the game for the Bucs: Tom Brady will have to be nearly perfect on Sunday, and that has been difficult for him against the Saints this season. Brady has thrown for only two touchdowns and five interceptions in the two matchups earlier in the season. Since then, Brady has been playing at a high level. He will need to spread the ball around and make sure he doesn't take unnecessary risks. On defense, Tampa will need to get after Drew Brees. They can't let him get comfortable and find his numerous offensive weapons. There is no Taysom Hill, so it will be Brees the whole game. Bucs also can't give up any big plays, or history may repeat itself.

Key to the game for the Saints: New Orleans needs to mix and match on offense, which means mix the run and passing game. They need to get running back Alvin Kamara going in both areas. Since Hill isn't playing, that means it will all fall on Drew Brees, so they can ease the pressure by running the ball. On defense, they need to pressure Brady the way they did the last two matchups. They need to get after Brady and make him feel uncomfortable in the pocket. That is the key to beating Brady. They need to create turnovers and disrupt Brady.

X-Factor: Antonio Brown. He has played well during the team's win streak and will need a big game to advance.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31 Saints 30