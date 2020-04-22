ChargerReport
Brett Favre: Tua Tagovailoa Second Best QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to kick off in just over 24 hours, the debate rages as to who will follow LSU's Joe Burrow and become the second quarterback off the board. The options range from Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love, each offering plenty of upside along with substantial risk. Those concerns combined with the unique factors of this year's fully virtual draft make the process appear as difficult as ever for general managers.

But not everyone understands the debate among the quarterback prospects. That group includes Brett Favre, the Hall of Fame signal-caller who entered the NFL with a high-risk, high-reward label in the eyes of many general managers back in 1991.

"If you're in dire need quarterback and Joe Burrow would be your first, Tua would be my second and I would not be disappointed with that pick," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

In Tagovailoa, Favre sees a young signal-caller with immense arm talent and the athleticism necessary to thrive in the modern game. Tagovailoa became Alabama's most decorated quarterback since the days of Joe Namath and Ken Stabler due in part to highly efficient play (199.4 career passer rating on the college scale), accolades (consensus All-American, Maxwell Award winner, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and Walter Camp Player of the Year), and his heroic efforts to help the Crimson Tide win a national championship as a true freshman.

Of course, general managers have to weigh those accomplishments and skills against Tagovailoa's injury history, a consideration that has clouded his NFL future. Still, Favre doesn't see the health issue as something that should keep teams from taking Tagovailoa early in the draft.

"Yeah, you know there's the injury concern and that's always a concern regardless, trying to keep your guys healthy, but today's game is a little bit different," Favre said. "I'm not saying he couldn't get hurt, but the protection that is offered to quarterbacks today is so much better than it has been in the past."

While quarterbacks still miss time due to injuries, the NFL has made significant strides in creating a safer game with fewer major impacts. For quarterbacks, that movement has led to additional protections in the pocket within the rulebook that have reduced the willingness of defenders to lay out signal-callers when the opportunity presents itself.

Those safeguards, as well as the ability for offensive coordinators to better craft game plans to protect their quarterbacks, make Favre confident Tagovailoa can succeed at the next level.

"I would call plays that would certainly try to keep him out of harm's way but also give us the best opportunity to win," Favre said. "That can be done. You have to be creative from an offensive-mind standpoint, but it can be done. I think the players will love him. When he went to Alabama, he was tailor-made to start right away. He knew the ins and outs of the passing game. He was well on his way to the pros after his first year. So, I think there's a much less learning curve for those two quarterbacks than there would be, say, for quarterbacks back in my generation."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

