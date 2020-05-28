Bryan Bulaga Laments Only Reaching One Super Bowl with Packers

LOS ANGELES -- When the Los Angeles Chargers acquired Bryan Bulaga during the first week of free agency this offseason, they added not only a veteran right tackle but also his considerable playoff experience. Bulaga's former team, the Green Bay Packers, reached the playoffs in all but two of his 10 seasons with the organization. Bulaga also started for the Packers when they won the Super Bowl in 2010 as well as in four NFC Championship Games.

But despite that considerable success, Bulaga can't help but lament that he didn't play in more Super Bowls.

"We win the Super Bowl my rookie year and I'm like, 'Wow, this is pretty awesome,'" Bulaga says. "And then we go 15-1 throughout the [following] season, almost went undefeated -- we lost to the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 15. And, up to that point, I'm like, 'Man, we are just cruising along here.' We're still coming hot off the Super Bowl and then NFL humbles you. It humbles you in a hard way."

In the early 2010s, the Packers had one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. They featured arguably the deepest receiving corps in the league, a group headlined by Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, and James Jones. The offensive line featured a premier pair of guards in Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang in addition to Bulaga and future All-Pro David Bakhtiari. The defense also had its share of field-tilting players such as Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews, and Nick Collins. At the center of it all stood Aaron Rodgers, an eventual two-time MVP widely viewed as one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history.

However, all that collected talent didn't result in a second Super Bowl. After going 15-1 in the 2011 regular season, the Packers lost their opening playoff game to the eventual-champion New York Giants at Lambeau Field. Green Bay returned to the playoffs the following year only to see their title hopes squashed by the San Francisco 49ers and Colin Kaepernick, who rushed for a quarterback-record 181 yards en route to a 45-31 clobbering.

The Packers would reach the NFC title game again following the 2014 season and all but had a victory locked away before a series of fourth-quarter mistakes allowed the Seattle Seahawks to force overtime. Green Bay would make two more conference championship games during Bulaga's tenure, though neither proved to be closely contested. Those losses still sting Bulaga.

"You can't take anything for granted," Bulaga says. "And it's tough getting there, man. I've played in NFC Championship Games and I've lost a lot of NFC Championship Games. It's hard to get over that last hump to get to the big game and it just shows you the parody in the NFL."

In Los Angeles, the path to a conference title game looks similarly difficult. Not only do the Chargers have to overcome the reigning champions within their division, but they must also circumvent up-and-coming clubs like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. Bulaga's new team hasn't reached the AFC Championship Game since 2007 and hasn't appeared in a Super Bowl since 1994.

"It's tough to get there," Bulaga says. "That makes you respect it even more. I can honestly say that, being 20 years in Green Bay, I thought we would have been in more than just one. But that's the way it goes."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH