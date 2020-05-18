ChargerReport
California Gov. Newsom: Sports Could Return Without Fans in June

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the lives of people around the globe, the United States has moved closer to reopening sections of its economy. That push appears likely to include California in the near future, as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that business activities such as sporting events could soon resume without fans in attendance.

"Sporting events, pro sports, in that first week or so of June -- without spectators and [with] modifications and very prescriptive conditions -- also can begin to move forward," Newsom said during a press conference on Monday. "A number of other sectors of our economy will open up, again if we hold these trendlines in the next number of weeks."

The news comes days after the NFL sent a memo to all clubs informing them of how team facilities could reopen as soon as Tuesday by meeting certain health and safety protocols and with the blessing of local officials. For the Los Angeles Chargers, who would need the green light from California, the news suggests their Costa Mesa headquarters could return to some form of operation in a matter of weeks.

Regardless of exactly when the Chargers can reopen their facilities, the move to allow sports to conditionally resume in June creates more optimism that the team, along with the Los Angeles Rams, will play their scheduled games come the regular season later this year. The two clubs will share occupancy of SoFi Stadium, the multibillion-dollar venue set to debut this season in Inglewood. The project has seen delays, first caused by unexpectedly high rainfall in 2017 and then again earlier this year due to construction workers testing positive for COVID-19.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

