ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Trai Turner Thinks Chargers Signing Cam Newton Would be 'Awesome'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Earlier this offseason, Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner saw his professional life turned upside down when the Carolina Panthers sent him away in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Turner went from a core piece of one franchise's roster to an anchor for a different one on the other side of the country.

"A transition period, of course, but I'm embracing it," Turner said of the trade on the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "I'm enjoying the opportunity to just get to a new team, different city, and just experience what this has to offer for me. I'm excited about it."

Turner didn't expect a trade to happen, and for a time neither did the Panthers, who initially declined trade overtures for his services. However, after word of the interest in Turner spread around the league, more offers came. Eventually, Carolina determined that the opportunity to land Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung, whom the Chargers sent in the deal, represented enough value to part with a guard of Turner's caliber.

"I guess it's a good thing some teams wanted me," Turner said with a laugh.

Now, Turner joins forces with fellow offseason acquisition Bryan Bulaga, returning veteran center Mike Pouncey (if medically cleared to return from a neck injury), and a group of young offensive linemen that hope to form one of the better units in the league.

But while Turner expressed excitement about his new NFL home, he wouldn't mind seeing another former member of the Panthers join him in Los Angeles: quarterback Cam Newton.

"We talk," Turner said of Newton. "We still have conversations about that. I think right now his biggest thing is to be 100% healthy, which I think he is. Not just physically, but mentally also. To see what his next phase would be in his career. I do believe that he's a starter in the NFL. I don't know where that'll be. It may or may not be with the Chargers. If he is, that'll be awesome. And if it's Tyrod [Taylor], that's still great. I like whoever's back there. So, I'm excited about that."

Generally, quarterbacks of Newton's caliber don't hit the open market. However, a combination of health concerns and the inability of team medical staffs to examine Newton due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis have resulted in him lingering on the open market. Even so, Turner still has trouble wrapping his head around the Panthers letting a former MVP signal-caller go in the first place.

"It's crazy, man," Turner said. "I'll give you some insight. We were able to sit down a few times and talk before other stuff went down with me or him. And it was kind of like how our season's going and looking forward to the new season or whatever like that. And then boom. I got up out of there. And boom, he got up out of there. So, it just shows you how fast things could change over and the turnover in the league. But I was really surprised by it, man. I don't think I saw it coming. Maybe you did. Maybe he did. But he didn't give me too much of an inkling on it. I was surprised to say the least."

It remains unclear whether the Chargers have interest in adding a veteran like Newton. Given the proximity of the 2020 NFL Draft, they might prefer to wait and see if they land a quarterback of the future and revisit Newton if they don't. Regardless, the situation bears monitoring as the offseason progresses.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers, Rams to Costar on 'Hard Knocks' During Training Camp

The Chargers and Rams will costar on the 2020 edition of "Hard Knocks," NFL Film's

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft will Go 'Fully Virtual' with Club Personnel Working from Home

The 2020 NFL Draft will feature all club personnel working remotely from home rather than meeting at team facilities.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers Eric Weddle, Darren Sproles Featured in NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

Two former Chargers made the cut for the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s: defensive back Eric Weddle and return specialist Darren Sproles.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Left with Tua Tagovailoa at No. 6

In the latest mock draft from USA Today, the Chargers watch as Oregon's Justin Herbert goes ahead of them and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa lands in their lap.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Philip Rivers' New Head Coach Doesn't See a Physically Diminished Quarterback

Colts head coach Frank Reich believes former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers hasn't diminished physically since the two last worked together in San Diego.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Third to Select a Quarterback

Once again, the Chargers take quarterback Justin Herbert in a mock draft, this time doing so after two others at the position go off the board.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

California Gov. Newsom: NFL Games Unlikely to Have Fans in Stands 'in This State'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn't expect to see fans in the stands at NFL games held in the state should the season start on time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Linval Joseph Expects to Rush Passer More with Chargers

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph expects to rush the passer more with the Chargers than he did near the end of his Vikings tenure.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Can Fill Biggest Needs with New S.I. Big Board's Top 10 Prospects

Based on Sports Illustrated's latest 2020 NFL Draft big board, the Chargers can address any of their biggest remaining needs with their top pick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Donates $25,000 to Benefit Students of LAUSD

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn donated $25,000 from his foundation to benefit impoverished students of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Jason B. Hirschhorn