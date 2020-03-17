ChargerReport
Panthers Give Cam Newton Permission to Seek Trade, Providing Chargers with Backup Plan to Tom Brady

Jason B. Hirschhorn

If the Chargers or one of the other suitors for Tom Brady comes up short, another former MVP quarterback could be an option. On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers gave Cam Newton and his representation permission to seek a trade, adding a talented signal-caller to an already loaded veteran market.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Newton has played 125 games for the Panthers since arriving nearly a decade ago. He set the rookie record for most passing yards and most rushing yards by a quarterback. By his fifth season, Newton had earned the league MVP honors and took Carolina to the Super Bowl. To many, he changed the way the quarterback position looked.

However, Newton's physical playing style took a toll on his body. He played just one full season after taking the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 and has missed 16 games over the last two years. He underwent surgery on his shoulder and foot over the past 15 months and looked severely limited the last time he stepped on an NFL field. Those factors will weigh on teams as they consider whether to pursue a trade for Newton, especially with travel and medical services limited as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that shows no signs of abating soon.

Still, Newton doesn't turn 31 until May and, if healthy, provides a different style of play than any quarterback on the market. Even Brady and his laundry list of accolades doesn't offer the athleticism and play-making ability Newton can. That could intrigue a team like the Chargers, who have demonstrated an interest in working with more athletic signal-callers.

Newton enters 2020 with 29,041 career passing yards and 182 touchdown passes. He has amassed another 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns as a rusher.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

