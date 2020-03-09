Former Chargers QB Cardale Jones Benched by XFL's DC Defenders

What began as a potential XFL MVP campaign for former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones has morphed into something completely different. Two weeks after a four-interception performance against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Jones' turnovers resulted in a change behind center.

The Defenders benched Jones after throwing an interception to St. Louis BattleHawks defensive back Kenny Robinson. The pick marked the signal-caller's seventh of the season and sixth over the past three outings. During that span, the Defenders have twice failed to reach double-digit points, including a shutout last week against the New York Guardians.

"That was Cardale just trying to make a play," Defenders head coach Pep Hamilton said of the interception. "I don't fault him for that. That was a heck of a play by the safety or whoever it was that picked the ball off."

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson took over on DC's next possession, connecting with tight end Khari Lee for a touchdown five plays later. Jackson remained behind center for the duration of the contest, producing nearly as many yards on the ground (32) as through the air (39) as Hamilton funneled the offense primarily through the ground game. Running back Jhurell Pressley accounted for 119 yards while explosive rushing plays from wideouts DeAndre Thompkins and Eli Rogers helped secure a 15-6 victory.

"Anytime you win a game, it's a great feeling," Jackson said after the game. "I'm just happy for the guys in the locker room. We had our backs against the wall losing two straight. It's a good feeling."

But while the Defenders benched Jones for Jackson on Sunday, they do not see the change as permanent, at least not at this time.

"Cardale's our starter," Hamilton said following the game. "We had discussed prior to the game that we would put Tyree in at the beginning of the third series, third offensive series, regardless of where we were in the game."

Jones might start next week's matchup with the Dallas Renegades, but the Defenders likely won't afford him another opportunity if he continues to turn the ball over. DC currently holds the top spot in the Eastern Conference via tiebreaker with St. Louis and has little margin for error. If Jones doesn't reclaim the MVP form that helped the team to dominant back-to-back victories to open the season, he'll have lost more than just his starting job. He'll have squandered a chance to return to the NFL.

