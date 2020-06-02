Cardinals Sign Former Chargers Pass Catcher Dylan Cantrell

After two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dylan Cantrell will move onto his next NFL team. On Monday, the wide receiver signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. To clear space for Cantrell, the Cardinals waived defensive back Sojourn Shelton.

Cantrell joined the Chargers as a sixth-round pick in 2018. Yet, despite his draft status, he never recorded a catch with the team, spending most of his time on Los Angeles' practice squad and injured reserve. Cantrell failed to make the final cut during his rookie year, joining the active roster late in December as a reserve. Cantrell's second NFL season ended before it began, with the wideout landing on injured reserve in July due to a shoulder issue.

In Arizona, Cantrell will reunite with Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury served as Texas Tech's head coach and offensive play-caller during Cantrell's four seasons in Lubbock.

Interestingly, the Cardinals listed Cantrell as a tight end on the NFL's official transaction wire. That designation indicates that he will move away from wide receiver, the position he played during the past two years in Los Angeles. At the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Cantrell weighed 226 pounds, more than the weight he played at during the past two years with the Chargers. In order to handle the rigors of the tight-end position, he will need to return to his combine weight or maintain it if he has already made that progress.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH