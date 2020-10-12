Casey Hayward Versus Emmanuel Sanders Is a Matchup to Watch for on Monday Night

The Chargers (1-3) are in need of a win. They will face the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Monday Night Football. It will be a great matchup between two very talented offenses and defenses.

The Bolts have dropped three games in a row and need to play a complete game to have a chance to pull off the upset. Anthony Lynn wants to limit the turnovers on offense and create them on the defensive end.

There will be some key matchups that will determine the outcome of this game.

Keenan Allen vs. Marshon Lattimore

This is going to be a fun matchup. Both are two of the top players at their position. They are also two of the top talkers in the league. Lattimore is questionable to play on Monday, but if he does, expect fireworks from these two. Allen is one of the best route runners in the NFL, while Lattimore is more physical. Allen has gained 327 yards on 32 catches and one touchdown. His relationship with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert grows every week.

Casey Hayward vs. Emmanuel Sanders

A familiar face. Sanders was a member of the Denver Broncos for years and always gave the Chargers defense a headache. He is 8-2 all-time versus the Bolts and has caught 38 passes for 526 yards along with three touchdowns. He will likely be mirrored by Casey Hayward since receiver Michael Thomas will not be playing due to team discipline. Hayward had a rough week against the Bucs last Sunday and will look to bounce back. Sanders is still getting into a rhythm with quarterback Drew Brees. Hayward will need to take away Brees number two receiver because running back Alvin Kamara has been his number one. Sanders can still do damage, and if the Bolts aren’t careful could be in for a huge game.

Alvin Kamara vs. the defense

This one man can take on a whole defense and win. A couple of weeks ago, Kamara took a check down against the Green Bay Packers, broke six tackles, and scored a 50-yard touchdown. All week defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray, and every defensive player that spoke to the media said that they need to know where on the field number 41 is at all times. He can do so many different things and hurt defenses in each way. The Chargers could decide to put Murray on him because of the young linebacker’s unique speed and sure tackling.