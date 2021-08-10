Chargers CB Michael Davis is ready to be cornerback one

It took awhile for Davis to make his way to the top.

During the 2017 training camp, there was a player who was very long and fast playing the secondary. It was just the kind of cornerback that then defensive coordinator Gus Bradley loved for his defense.

It was Michael Davis out of BYU. He would make some good plays. At times, he would get the flag thrown because of him. The Chargers let him practice against the first team numerous times. He would face receiver Keenan Allen time after time, and the receiver would get the better of him.

The Chargers kept him and developed him. His play, at times, has been erratic. He has had flags called on him and dropped interceptions, but the team believed in him. In 2019, he took a big step in his maturation and sometimes was the best player in the secondary.

In the offseason, his contract had expired, and with a new coaching staff, it was unknown if they would want to keep him. Brandon Staley felt like he was the perfect player to lead his cornerbacks and the team offered him a three-year extension.

Davis is known as “Vato,” which in Spanish means “dude.” Staley has grown rather close with his cornerback and calls him by nickname in person, during press conferences, and even during drills.

“We are friends now, I guess,” he said, laughing.

Did it surprise him?

“A little bit at first it did, yeah, because I wasn’t expecting him to call me that,” explained Davis. “I expected him to call me Michael, and he said Vato. I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’”

That is Staley trying to get to know his players and get close with them. Davis mentioned to the media that he has fed off the head coach’s energy.

“You want a head coach who will always be involved in all aspects of the game; offense, defense, and special teams,” said Davis. “He is that coach. That’s what you want.”

He has been working hard for this opportunity. He has grinded since 2017, showing up as an undrafted free agent. He learned from numerous cornerbacks and coaches in the last few years.

“Yes, Casey [Hayward Jr.] was the top man last year at corner,” said Davis. “This year, I’m the top man at corner. I’m going to try to prove myself to be a top corner, as well.”

Casey Hayward is now a Las Vegas Raider and was the team’s number one corner since 2016.

What makes Davis unique is that a player of his size shouldn’t be able to keep up with Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, but he can. They shouldn’t be able to go stride for stride with Bills receiver Steffon Diggs, but Davis can.

“It’s hard to find the premium guys like that, with the speed and size,” said defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill. “He’s disruptive out there, and we want him to use his length and width. We know that he has the foot speed to run with a lot of guys, so we want him to get up there and challenge guys as much as possible.”

Staley mentioned when the team re-signed Davis, that he was the kind of corner they wanted in their defense. So what has his role been in this new defense?

“You feel the pressure playing more man-to-man,” explained Davis. “Right now, I’m playing more in the boundary, so you feel that pressure. You always put the big dogs on the short side of the field. It’s more man-to-man defense and more aggressive. You can see our D-line, we have more people rushing. We have our down safeties floating around. It’s good.”

When he was at the podium on Tuesday morning, he was very excited when speaking about the defense. The defense is back to full strength this season with the return of safety Derwin James and linebacker Drue Tranquill. Edge rusher Joey Bosa looks healthy.

The defensive players keep talking about all the wrinkles that this new defense is going to have and how challenging it will be for opposing offenses.

“It keeps the opposing quarterbacks on edge,” explained Davis. “They always have to think. In previous years, people always knew what we were in. Now, you never know what we’re going to be in, depending upon the fronts, what the safeties are doing and where they’re rotating, stuff like that. It’s good for us on the back end.”

There have been some battles in training camp between the secondary and receivers. For the last few years, Davis has faced receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. He relishes facing off against both of them.

“Definitely, especially going against Keenan and Mike,” said Davis. “Mike’s the bigger man, Keenan is more of a shiftier receiver. I feel like we have the best receivers in the NFL. Going up against them every day and battling every day, you’re going to win some, and you’re going to lose some. That just goes to show that you can always come back the next day and improve on what you did the day before.”

Both receivers help Davis see the different kinds of wideouts he will face this season. Even in the AFC West, there is a lot of talented receivers, and each is unique.

After all of the hard work he has put in, and with a new contract, Davis finds himself with a new role with the Chargers as cornerback one. He is ready to shine in this defense.

“I’m excited,” said Davis. “We play more man-to-man, so I’m excited to show everybody what I can do in man [coverage].”