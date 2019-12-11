Chargers
Chargers Projected to Have as Much as $60 Million of Cap Space in 2020

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Chargers plan to operate this offseason, they shouldn't lack the financial resources to accomplish their team-building goals. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL informed its teams that the unadjusted 2020 salary cap will fall between $196.8 million and $201.2 million, an increase of more than $8 million from the 2019 figure.

The salary cap has seen substantial jumps nearly every year since the NFL and NFLPA signed the current collective-bargaining agreement in 2011. Those surges have allowed teams to take greater risks in free agency while also retaining more of their key players. It appears that trend will continue next season.

Should the 2020 cap number reach the highest end of the projection, the Chargers would have approximately $60 million in unadjusted cap space. That amount does not include any of the nearly $4 million in 2019 cap space the team could roll over into next year.

It also doesn't factor in possible extensions for quarterback Philip Rivers, tight end Hunter Henry, running back Austin Ekeler, and others, nor does it factor in the possible retirement or release of center Mike Pouncey or other cost-saving roster moves.

While the cap increase will have an effect on the Chargers' free-agency plans, it could also help them retain some of their current stars who might push for new contracts. Defensive end Joey Bosa has played at an All-Pro level this season and has just one season remaining on his rookie contract. General manager Tom Telesco could use some of their cap space to sign Bosa to a multiyear extension and keep the pass rusher in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Drue Tranquill has Grown into Integral Part of Chargers Defense

Jason B. Hirschhorn
The Chargers have received far more than they expected from linebacker Drue Tranquill during his rookie season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry wants EA to bring back the NCAA Football game

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire ranks the Chargers' top 15 unrestricted free agents

Chargers' Philip Rivers Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 14

Jason B. Hirschhorn
Chargers QB Philip Rivers' 314-yard, three-touchdown effort earned him nomination for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Chargers Move to No. 17 After Jaguars Win

Jason B. Hirschhorn
After beating the Jaguars in convincing fashion, the Chargers have moved up to No. 17 in Sports Illustrated's Week 15 NFL power rankings.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on why the Chargers are better than their 5-8 record:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

ESPN on Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa playing at an elite level this season:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire's takeaways from Sunday's Chargers-Jaguars game:

Chargers Linebacker Thomas Davis Designed a Touchdown Play for the Offense

Jason B. Hirschhorn
Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis designed the play on which tight end Hunter Henry caught a 30-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Still Slated for No. 10 Pick Despite Win Over Jaguars

Jason B. Hirschhorn
The Chargers remain slotted for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft despite beating the Jaguars 45-10 on Sunday.