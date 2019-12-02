2020 NFL Draft: Chargers in Line for No. 10 Pick After Losing to Broncos

Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Denver Broncos sent the Los Angeles Chargers to the bottom of the AFC West standings. The defeat also dropped the Chargers into position for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

For a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations entering 2019, falling into the bottom 10 of the league with just four games remaining in the regular season represents a substantial disappointment. Injuries and other factors out of the Chargers' control contributed to their current predicament, but those caveats do not erase the frustration for the club. The AFC appears more wide open than at any time in recent history, further underscoring Los Angeles' missed opportunity.

Even so, with quarterback Philip Rivers' future with the franchise uncertain and issues plaguing the offensive line and linebacking corps, an early draft selection could go a long way toward fixing the roster. The 2020 rookie class will likely include a bevy of talented quarterbacks, offensive linemen, and linebackers, any of which could entice the Chargers in the first round. The top half of Sports Illustrated's most recent mock draft included three quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert), three offensive linemen (Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, and Jedrick Wills), and a linebacker (Isaiah Simmons).

The Chargers have only picked in the top 10 twice over the last 15 drafts. Both of those players remain on the roster and play significant roles on their respective sides of the ball.

Three years ago, they selected Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams with the No. 7 overall pick. Williams has become a fixture of the offense, developing into one of the league's premier receivers in contested-catch situations and a big-play threat every week. On Sunday, Williams' 38-yard reception on a must-have fourth-and-11 preserved Los Angeles' hopes of a win and led to a game-tying field goal.

But as much as Williams' contributions have meant to the Chargers, they pale in comparison to those of the team's other recent top-10 pick: defensive end Joey Bosa. General manager Tom Telesco selected Bosa with the third overall pick in 2016, making the Ohio State product the first defensive prospect off the board. The front office and Bosa's agent proceeded to battle over contract language and delayed the rookie's debut until the fifth week of the season. Still, he did not disappoint, notching two sacks in his first game and 10.5 in total during his first year.

The Chargers have four more weeks to change their draft position. With a schedule that includes only one game against a team with a losing record, it appears more likely that Los Angeles' draft position will improve rather than move into the teens.

