Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

After months of evaluation, speculation, and smokescreens, the 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

For the first time since selecting Philip Rivers in 2004, the Los Angeles Chargers could invest a first-round pick in a quarterback. Such a decision necessarily would become the biggest the organization has made in the draft since general manager Tom Telesco took over seven years ago. Alternatively, the team could push the search for Rivers' long-term successor into a future round or even another draft. All these possibilities appear to be on the table this week.

Chargers starting draft selections (subject to trade)

Round 1 - No. 6 overall

Round 2 - No. 37 overall (fifth in round)

Round 3 - No. 71 overall (seventh in round)

Round 4 - No. 112 overall (sixth in round)

Round 5 - No. 151 overall (fifth in round)

Round 6 - No. 186 overall (seventh in round)

Round 7 - No. 220 overall (sixth in round)

Draft dates and start times:

Day 1 (round 1) - Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT

Day 2 (rounds 2-3) - Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. PT

Day 3 (rounds 4-7) - Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT

Television broadcast

Day 1 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Day 2 - ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Day 3 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes