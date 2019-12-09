Chargers
2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Still Slated for No. 10 Pick Despite Win Over Jaguars

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Los Angeles Chargers notched their first in over a month by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, they did so without sacrificing draft position. No matter how Monday night's NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles unfolds, the Chargers will exit the week slated for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chargers put together perhaps their best performance of 2019 this weekend when they put up a season-high 45 points while holding the Jaguars defense to just 10 in a one-sided affair. Current Los Angeles defensive coordinator and former Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley exacted some measure of revenge for his firing -- an event which took place almost exactly three years prior to Sunday's game -- while Philip Rivers celebrated his 38th birthday by delivering the highest-rated performance of his illustrious career.

Still, with the Chargers officially eliminated from postseason consideration after the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 23-17, the victory in Jacksonville serves only to bolster the club's pride and not its draft position. Los Angeles needs to address several areas of its roster -- the offensive line, linebacking corps, and perhaps even quarterback depending on what happens with Rivers this offseason -- and an earlier draft pick could help the front office find players ready to contribute early in their careers.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Sunday's win cost them a more favorable draft slot. With a remaining schedule that includes tilts with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs, that draft position might even improve before the end of the season.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses the "fun day" the offense had in Jacksonville, including a breakdown of Austin Ekeler's 84-yard touchdown.

The Chargers sent Denzel Perryman and Roderic Teamer home before Sunday's game against the Jaguars over a "coach's decision."

On the same day the Chargers delivered arguably their finest performance of the 2019 season, they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The Chargers' 45-10 win in Jacksonville provided a glimpse into what the team could have accomplished this season and what it might look like in 2020.

The Chargers will play without first-round pick Jerry Tillery who did not appear on the injury report this week.

