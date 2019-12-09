2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Still Slated for No. 10 Pick Despite Win Over Jaguars

Though the Los Angeles Chargers notched their first in over a month by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, they did so without sacrificing draft position. No matter how Monday night's NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles unfolds, the Chargers will exit the week slated for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chargers put together perhaps their best performance of 2019 this weekend when they put up a season-high 45 points while holding the Jaguars defense to just 10 in a one-sided affair. Current Los Angeles defensive coordinator and former Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley exacted some measure of revenge for his firing -- an event which took place almost exactly three years prior to Sunday's game -- while Philip Rivers celebrated his 38th birthday by delivering the highest-rated performance of his illustrious career.

Still, with the Chargers officially eliminated from postseason consideration after the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 23-17, the victory in Jacksonville serves only to bolster the club's pride and not its draft position. Los Angeles needs to address several areas of its roster -- the offensive line, linebacking corps, and perhaps even quarterback depending on what happens with Rivers this offseason -- and an earlier draft pick could help the front office find players ready to contribute early in their careers.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Sunday's win cost them a more favorable draft slot. With a remaining schedule that includes tilts with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs, that draft position might even improve before the end of the season.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.