ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Trade Talks Represent Due Diligence, Don't Mean Deal will Occur

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With mere hours remaining before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, rumors and smokescreens continue to cloud the landscape. To that end, a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests that the Los Angeles Chargers have contacted "at least one team in the top five about tonight's picks."

The Chargers, who currently hold the No. 6 overall pick, sit behind several teams with a similar need at quarterback. If they have determined that the passer they covet -- perhaps Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert -- will not make it past the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 or that another club will leap ahead to snipe that prospect, a move into an earlier selection makes sense.

Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco has not tipped his hand regarding Tagovailoa or Herbert. However, comments Telesco made during his pre-draft press conference suggest that health factors significantly in the team's evaluation process. If so, perhaps the Chargers do not feel comfortable taking a player with Tagovailoa's injury history so early in the draft. Alternatively, Telesco might feel that Herbert's inconsistent play might make him too risky. In either scenario, the Chargers would have a clear preference at quarterback and incentive to do the necessary work to ensure they land their preferred choice.

Of course, just because the Chargers have engaged in talks with clubs slotted ahead only means so much. NFL teams make inquiries all the time as part of their due diligence with most never developing into serious trade discussion. Moreover, the timing of the news -- just hours before the start of the first round -- suggests a leverage play from one of the parties rather than a signal of an impending deal.

So, while the Chargers possess the resources to move up in the draft, a mere call or two with other teams doesn't mean a deal will actually occur.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tua Tagovailoa Received Passing Medical Evaluation from Dolphins

The Dolphins might not draft Tua Tagovailoa, but they gave the former Alabama quarterback a passing medical evaluation.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Brett Favre: Tua Tagovailoa Second Best QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre thinks NFL teams in need of a quarterback should just take Tua Tagovailoa after Joe Burrow comes off the board.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tua Tagovailoa's Future Clouded by Smokescreens

More so than any other prospect in the draft, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seen his NFL future clouded by smokescreens.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Players React to New Uniforms

Chargers players shared their excitement for the team's new uniforms on social media Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Pay Homage to Past with New Uniforms

The Chargers' new uniforms pay homage to the past while creating something new and aesthetically pleasing.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Take Tua Tagovailoa Over Justin Herbert

In a new mock draft from NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, the Chargers choose Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Giants Could Select Justin Herbert Before Chargers' Pick

The Giants have done "a lot of time researching" Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, a potential draft target of the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' New Uniforms: What We Know and Don't Know About the Redesign

The Chargers will play in new uniforms this season, and much information about the new look remains uncertain a day ahead of the unveiling.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Pass on QB, Land Georgia's Andrew Thomas

The Chargers have liked Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas for an extended period of time, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

Jason B. Hirschhorn