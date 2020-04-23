Chargers Trade Talks Represent Due Diligence, Don't Mean Deal will Occur

With mere hours remaining before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, rumors and smokescreens continue to cloud the landscape. To that end, a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests that the Los Angeles Chargers have contacted "at least one team in the top five about tonight's picks."

The Chargers, who currently hold the No. 6 overall pick, sit behind several teams with a similar need at quarterback. If they have determined that the passer they covet -- perhaps Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert -- will not make it past the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 or that another club will leap ahead to snipe that prospect, a move into an earlier selection makes sense.

Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco has not tipped his hand regarding Tagovailoa or Herbert. However, comments Telesco made during his pre-draft press conference suggest that health factors significantly in the team's evaluation process. If so, perhaps the Chargers do not feel comfortable taking a player with Tagovailoa's injury history so early in the draft. Alternatively, Telesco might feel that Herbert's inconsistent play might make him too risky. In either scenario, the Chargers would have a clear preference at quarterback and incentive to do the necessary work to ensure they land their preferred choice.

Of course, just because the Chargers have engaged in talks with clubs slotted ahead only means so much. NFL teams make inquiries all the time as part of their due diligence with most never developing into serious trade discussion. Moreover, the timing of the news -- just hours before the start of the first round -- suggests a leverage play from one of the parties rather than a signal of an impending deal.

So, while the Chargers possess the resources to move up in the draft, a mere call or two with other teams doesn't mean a deal will actually occur.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH