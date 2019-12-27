Chargers' Opponents Set for 2020 Season

Though the Los Angeles Chargers have one game left to play in 2019, they already know which teams they will face during the 2020 regular season.

Under the current scheduling system, each NFL team plays six games against its three divisional opponents, four games against another division within the conference, and four additional games against a division in the other conference. Teams then play two games against the clubs from the two remaining divisions within the conference -- one home, one away -- based on division ranking from the previous season.

In 2020, the Chargers' division draws the AFC East and the NFC South. Because they will finish in fourth place within the AFC West and the two other AFC divisions have already determined their fourth-place finisher, they also now know their two remaining matchups next year. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently own a 5-10 record and cannot catch the Indianapolis Colts for third place in the AFC South. Similarly, the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals have already clinched the No. 1 overall pick and therefore will finish at the bottom of the AFC North.

Check out the Chargers' full 2020 opponent list below.

Home opponents:

· Denver Broncos (AFC West annual)

· Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West annual)

· Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West annual)

· New England Patriots (AFC East draw)

· New York Jets (AFC East draw)

· Atlanta Falcons (NFC South draw)

· Carolina Panthers (NFC South draw)

· Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South fourth-place finisher)

Road opponents:

· Denver Broncos (AFC West annual)

· Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West annual)

· Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West annual)

· Buffalo Bills (AFC East draw)

· Miami Dolphins (AFC East draw)

· New Orleans Saints (NFC South draw)

· Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South draw)

· Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North fourth-place finisher)

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH