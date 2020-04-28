ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Add WR Jaylen Waddle

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Not even a week has passed since the 2020 NFL Draft's final selection, but already draft analysts have put together their way-too-early mocks for next year. While the prospects and draft order will certainly look different come next April, these projections highlight the current areas of concern for teams as well as a rough order of where they stack up on paper at this point in the offseason.

Despite a draft class filled with potential, the Los Angeles Chargers end up with an early draft pick in a new 2021 mock by The Athletic's Dane Brugler. The projection also sees them addressing a position that received plenty of attention last week.

12. Los Angeles Chargers -- *Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

With Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs now in the NFL, Waddle should see added targets and snaps as a junior with a chance to be an All-American candidate. He is one of the fastest and most elusive players in the nation with the ball in his hands.

The Chargers spent two Day 3 draft pick on wide receivers. They added Joe Reed, a speedster with impressive size and versatility from Virginia, in the fifth round and grabbed Ohio State tactician K.J. Hill in the seventh. Both could realistically have roles in the offense and special teams at some point early in their careers.

However, the Chargers could see several of their top pass catchers depart next offseason. Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen has just one year left on his contract and could have plenty of suitors should he reach free agency. Meanwhile, tight end Hunter Henry will play under the franchise tag this season and could become too expensive to retain if he performs well. The absence of one or both receivers would have a deleterious effect on Los Angeles' offense.

Assuming he declares early, Alabama's Jaylen Waddle likely wouldn't step in and have a comparable impact as a rookie. However, his speed and ability to create separation should translate to the next level if he continues developing. Those types of receivers will always garner significant demand in the NFL.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Assign Uniform Numbers to Rookies, Adderley Changes to No. 24

The Chargers assigned uniform numbers to their draft picks while returning defensive back Nasir Adderley changed his number to No. 24.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers QB: Tyrod Taylor Favored Over Justin Herbert to Start Week 1

Veteran Tyrod Taylor currently stands as the odds-on favorite to start at quarterback for the Chargers in Week 1.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Comfortable with Current Depth Along Offensive Line

The Chargers didn't draft an offensive lineman during the 2020 NFL Draft, but GM Tom Telesco feels comfortable with the group he currently has.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Draft Superlatives: Which Picks Offer Best Value, Biggest Risk?

Which of the Chargers' 2020 draft picks offers the best value, biggest risk, and sleeper potential?

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Draft Grades: Telesco Found Value Throughout 2020 NFL Draft

The Chargers added six players in the 2020 NFL Draft. We grade those selections from a process-focused perspective.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers UDFA Tracker: Los Angeles Agrees to Terms with 19 UDFAs

The Chargers agreed to terms with 19 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Take K.J. Hill to Close Out Draft Class

The Chargers put the finishing touches on their 2020 draft class with the selection of Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Bolster Special Teams with Alohi Gilman

The Chargers added a potential special-teams contributor by selecting Notre Dame defensive back Alohi Gilman in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn