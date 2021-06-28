Chargers quarterbacks outlook: Justin Herbert and CO.

The Chargers are a couple of weeks away from the beginning of training camp. It is time to take a look at some of their positional reviews before they start.

Quarterback is the most important position to an offense. Everything starts and stops with them. Besides the center, the quarterback is the only other player who touches the ball on every possession.

Lock: Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel

On the bubble: Easton Stick

Starter: The Chargers have Justin Herbert as their starting quarterback. He is coming off a stellar rookie season in which he had 12 games where he played at a high level and won rookie of the year. Herbert is going into the season with his sixth offensive coordinator and fifth new head coach in six seasons, but he has been able to overcome and shined before. The question surrounding the starting quarterback is whether he will have a second season like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, which means an NFL MVP season, or could he regress in a new offense? That will truly be an interesting question, which will have all eyes on number 10.

Backups: As of right now, there will be a competition between Chase Daniel and Easton Stick. Daniel is a veteran, while Stick has been on the Chargers since being drafted in 2019. This will be a battle to watch because Daniel knows the offense that Lombardi wants to run, and he has helped Herbert with any questions. Stick has been with the team for a while and shown some juice. When he first came into the league, an idea thrown out was Stick would be a Taysom Hill, but the Bolts staff has never used him that way.

Matchup to watch: Daniel vs. Stick. If Daniel is the veteran that the Chargers staff and Herbert have said he is, it will be tough for Stick to stay. Especially if the coaching staff feels like they need to keep more players of a certain position, then they will most certainly only carry two quarterbacks. They will need to perform at a high level during training camp and preseason, so Stick will put up a fight on the field. He will need to learn the offense and be able to prove that he is the right backup quarterback for Herbert.