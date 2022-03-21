Chargers NFL Draft Needs After Phase One of Free Agency

How have the Chargers' needs on draft day changed following the first phase of free agency?

Roster-building around the league is in full swing as the NFL's free agency legal tampering window opened up a week ago.

The Chargers have been extraordinarily active, seizing the opportunity to spend big while quarterback Justin Herbert plays on his rookie contract.

From bringing aboard blue-chip players such as pass-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson to adding much-needed run-stoppers featuring the likes of defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, this offseason has been the most aggressive the Chargers have been throughout general manager Tom Telesco's tenure with the team.

With positional needs getting checked off as free agency continues, the Chargers' draft needs are no longer the same as what they once were a week ago. Here's a look at the team's top draft needs following the first week of free agency.

Right Tackle

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers released Bryan Bulaga, saving $10.75 million in cap space. The team's decision to part ways him stemmed from the idea of two things: his lack of availability and having a relatively large cap hit.

The team's internal options currently at right tackle are Storm Norton, who the Chargers tendered last week and Matt Feiler, who played guard the last two seasons but entered the NFL as a right tackle. Norton struggled last season in pass protection, signaling he's more of a swing tackle or player for depth purposes rather than a penciled-in day one starter. Feiler has shown he can hold down the right side early on in his career but given he hasn't aligned from that position since 2019, an adjustment period would presumably be required.

Last year the Chargers struck gold in round one when they selected Rashawn Slater, who went on to earn Pro Bowl honors. The Chargers could set themselves up with two cornerstone tackles for the foreseeable future if they hit on another first round offensive lineman to hold down the right tackle spot.

Draft options: Trevor Penning, Bernhard Raimann, Abraham Lucas, Max Mitchell

Right Guard

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oday Aboushi and Michael Schofield have both hit the free agent market, meaning the Chargers have a need at right guard. While taking a guard in the first-round isn't the flashiest pick, solidifying the interior can do wonders for Herbert's time in the pocket without having pressure up the gut.

Ideally, the Chargers will sign a guard in free agency and pair them with a prospect in the draft. But if the Chargers opt to find their starter at right guard come draft day, they could be in position to trade back from their 17th overall pick and still get one of the top interior offensive lineman.

The crop of guards in this year's draft isn't as top-heavy as the group of tackles toward the top of the first round. But there's plenty of depth, ranging from the middle part of round one to the third round.

Draft options: Kenyon Green, Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer, Ed Ingram

Linebacker

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) looks in the Arkansas Razorbacks backfield during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers leading tackler from last season, Kyzir White, is a free agent and still remains available. It's unclear if his market is relatively thin but as time goes on, the more likely he is to take a one-year flyer to then bet on himself and try to cash in next year on a big contract.

Linebacker is the only position on defense in which the Chargers haven’t replenished despite last year's starter leaving via free agency. Surely, the Chargers would like to have him back but at what cost? That remains to be seen.

Former first-round pick Kenneth Murray and fourth-year player Drue Tranquill figure to hold down the fort when the Chargers are in their nickel defense. But in base packages, they lack a third linebacker on the roster who has much of any starting experience. Fortunately for the Chargers, the draft class of inside linebackers has a batch of intriguing players in the first two rounds.

Draft options: Nakobe Dean, Devin Lloyd, Christian Harris, Chad Muma

Running Back

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have a do-it-all running back in Austin Ekeler. But behind him, they've struggled to find a consent player who can take some of the weight off of Ekeler's shoulders. Having a productive secondary rusher would allow Ekeler to remain fresher and limit the possibility of sustaining injuries.

Ekeler recorded 1,558 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns last season. It was a remarkable 2021 campaign for the fifth-year back. But how sustainable is that to repeat each season? Not likely given the rate at which he was deployed from the backfield.

Running backs have the shortest shelf life of any player in the NFL. In order to preserve Ekeler's efforts, the Chargers must find an option to uplift the running back group as a whole. Backup rusher Justin Jackson is a free agent and, given his history of injuries, it looks as if the team is willing to explore options elsewhere.

Draft options: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, James Cook, Kyren Williams

Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates a catch during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

The Chargers signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension just hours before the franchise tag deadline. They have retained the trio of Williams, Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer that they trotted out there on Sundays a season ago.

Wide receiver isn't the most pressing need. The offense was plenty good last season, but in order to take another leap forward from the fifth-ranked offense in 2021, adding a speedy receiver could take them to presumably the top unit in the league.

There is plenty of speed options in this year's draft and they come in all different rounds. The NFL Combine set a 40-yard dash record for the most prospects at the wide receiver position to run a 4.4 or better. If the Chargers go down the route of using a luxury pick on a wide receiver in the early rounds, it really boils down to 'pick your poison.' The wide receiver class is as deep as it gets.

Draft options: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.