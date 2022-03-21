Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Free Agency, Phase One

Who are the Chargers being linked to in the 2022 NFL Draft following the first phase of free agency?

This year's first week of free agency in the NFL has had it all. From blockbuster trades to mega contracts being signed and surprising roster cuts. Among them, the Chargers have been one of the most agressive teams in building up their roster that finished 9-8 a season ago.

The Chargers entered free agency with the speculation that they would be big spenders and they’ve answered the billing accordingly.

Players the Chargers have signed, acquired or tendered this offseason:

WR Mike Williams

DE Khalil Mack

K Dustin Hopkins

CB J.C. Jackson

DL Austin Johnson

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

QB Chase Daniel

TE Donald Parham

WR Jalen Guyton

OT Storm Norton

LS Josh Harris

DL Christian Covington

TE Gerald Everett

Considering the moves the Chargers have made thus far, their draft needs have taken a shift. Here's a look at who they’re being linked to in the first-round across the NFL landscape.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible

Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after making a tackle against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Expert: Zack Patraw



Date published: March 19

Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "It is not easy to find a place to slot Davis in. He's one of the best players in this draft and could easily be taken before 17, but if he's here for the Chargers, this should be automatic – this would easily make the Chargers the most feared defensive line in all of football.

Nose tackle with great size and strength, Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands."

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Mike Renner

Date published: March 17

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "Williams may not be ready by Week 1 after tearing his ACL in the National Championship Game, but after the offseason the Chargers have had so far, they’ll be thinking more about a playoff run. Williams provides something that offense is desperately missing: pure deep speed. His 20.0 yards per catch figure last year was the best of any top receiver in the class."

The Draft Network

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch against Clemson in fourth quarter in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Ncaa Football College Football Playoff Semifinal Ohio State Vs Clemson

Expert: Damian Parson

Date published: March 20

Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Analysis: "The Chargers are one of the biggest winners through one week of free agency. They have filled numerous holes on their roster, making this selection a luxury.

Chris Olave is the second part of that dynamic Buckeye tandem. Olave’s a great route-runner with his ability to attack leverages with speed and tempo. He has experience moving all over the formation. Pairing him with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Josh Palmer makes Justin Herbert an even more dangerous quarterback."

Nov 27, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a sack against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Gremel (16) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Joe Broback

Date published: March 19

Pick: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Analysis: "If the Chargers really want to address the interior of their defensive line, they can probably trade back and still do that. If they stay put, drafting the best player available is very much on the table. And what a player they’d get.

Until this offseason, all we’ve heard about George Karlaftis is the power he brings. During the offseason, he’s proven that he’s more athletic than many realize. Pairing him with Joey Bosa is nightmare material."

CBS Sports

Northern Iowa center Erik Sorensen (67) points out defense while heading to the line up with teammates Justin Peine (72), Jared Penning (75) and Trevor Penning (70) during a NCAA college Missouri Valley Football Conference game against South Dakota State, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Expert: Kyle Stackpole

Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "The Chargers have made all the right moves in free agency, from re-signing Mike Williams to adding J.C. Jackson to trading for Khalil Mack. Now it's time to provide better protection for Justin Herbert. Los Angeles selected Rashawn Slater 13th overall in last year's draft, and he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. It's unreasonable to think Penning will replicate those accomplishments, but he should be a quality starter pretty quickly."

Date published: March 19

