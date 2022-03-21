Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Free Agency, Phase One
This year's first week of free agency in the NFL has had it all. From blockbuster trades to mega contracts being signed and surprising roster cuts. Among them, the Chargers have been one of the most agressive teams in building up their roster that finished 9-8 a season ago.
The Chargers entered free agency with the speculation that they would be big spenders and they’ve answered the billing accordingly.
Players the Chargers have signed, acquired or tendered this offseason:
- WR Mike Williams
- DE Khalil Mack
- K Dustin Hopkins
- CB J.C. Jackson
- DL Austin Johnson
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
- QB Chase Daniel
- TE Donald Parham
- WR Jalen Guyton
- OT Storm Norton
- LS Josh Harris
- DL Christian Covington
- TE Gerald Everett
Considering the moves the Chargers have made thus far, their draft needs have taken a shift. Here's a look at who they’re being linked to in the first-round across the NFL landscape.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible
Expert: Zack Patraw
Date published: March 19
Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "It is not easy to find a place to slot Davis in. He's one of the best players in this draft and could easily be taken before 17, but if he's here for the Chargers, this should be automatic – this would easily make the Chargers the most feared defensive line in all of football.
Nose tackle with great size and strength, Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands."
Pro Football Focus
Expert: Mike Renner
Date published: March 17
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Williams may not be ready by Week 1 after tearing his ACL in the National Championship Game, but after the offseason the Chargers have had so far, they’ll be thinking more about a playoff run. Williams provides something that offense is desperately missing: pure deep speed. His 20.0 yards per catch figure last year was the best of any top receiver in the class."
The Draft Network
Expert: Damian Parson
Date published: March 20
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "The Chargers are one of the biggest winners through one week of free agency. They have filled numerous holes on their roster, making this selection a luxury.
Chris Olave is the second part of that dynamic Buckeye tandem. Olave’s a great route-runner with his ability to attack leverages with speed and tempo. He has experience moving all over the formation. Pairing him with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Josh Palmer makes Justin Herbert an even more dangerous quarterback."
Pro Football Network
Expert: Joe Broback
Date published: March 19
Pick: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Analysis: "If the Chargers really want to address the interior of their defensive line, they can probably trade back and still do that. If they stay put, drafting the best player available is very much on the table. And what a player they’d get.
Until this offseason, all we’ve heard about George Karlaftis is the power he brings. During the offseason, he’s proven that he’s more athletic than many realize. Pairing him with Joey Bosa is nightmare material."
CBS Sports
Expert: Kyle Stackpole
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "The Chargers have made all the right moves in free agency, from re-signing Mike Williams to adding J.C. Jackson to trading for Khalil Mack. Now it's time to provide better protection for Justin Herbert. Los Angeles selected Rashawn Slater 13th overall in last year's draft, and he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. It's unreasonable to think Penning will replicate those accomplishments, but he should be a quality starter pretty quickly."
Date published: March 19
