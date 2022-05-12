Skip to main content

Chargers Will Host Raiders in Week 1 of 2022 Season

The Chargers home opener will come in Week 1 against the Raiders.

Thursday, May 12 marks the official schedule release date in the NFL, and dates of games are already coming in.

The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 11. Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.

This AFC West showdown to begin the season will surface a rematch of how the Chargers' ended their 2021 campaign – against the Raiders, a division rival.

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass for a two-point conversion while tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers' overtime loss last season in Week 18 to the Raiders in Las Vegas eliminated them from playoff contention. Now, factoring in the offseason moves from both clubs, the two teams will waste no time going head-to-head, displaying the new additions to each roster.

The likes of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Chandler Jones and Davante Adams among others will join the mix of this fierce rivalry.

The Chargers went 1-1 against the Raiders last season with each home team coming away with the victory in their two meetings.

The remainder of the Chargers' schedule will be released at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

