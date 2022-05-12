Chargers Will Host Raiders in Week 1 of 2022 Season
Thursday, May 12 marks the official schedule release date in the NFL, and dates of games are already coming in.
The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 11. Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.
This AFC West showdown to begin the season will surface a rematch of how the Chargers' ended their 2021 campaign – against the Raiders, a division rival.
The Chargers' overtime loss last season in Week 18 to the Raiders in Las Vegas eliminated them from playoff contention. Now, factoring in the offseason moves from both clubs, the two teams will waste no time going head-to-head, displaying the new additions to each roster.
Read More
The likes of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Chandler Jones and Davante Adams among others will join the mix of this fierce rivalry.
The Chargers went 1-1 against the Raiders last season with each home team coming away with the victory in their two meetings.
The remainder of the Chargers' schedule will be released at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network.
More from Charger Report
- Report: Chargers Sign Sixth-Round Pick Jamaree Salyer to Rookie Contract
- Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. Shares Strong First Impression of J.C. Jackson
- Chargers Sit Top 10 Among Travel Miles For 2022 Season
- With New Additions at Cornerback, Asante Samuel Jr. is Ready to Showcase His Versatility in the Best Interest of the Team
- Chargers Projected to Not Receive Compensatory Picks in 2023
- Brandon Staley Shares How the Chargers' Offseason Was Influenced by the Anticipation of Justin Herbert's Future Contract
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.