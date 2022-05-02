Chargers' Post-Draft Outlook: 3 Areas of the Roster Not Addressed in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Chargers improved their roster in the draft, but there are still some areas that require more thought for upgrading certain positions.

The NFL Draft has come and gone. The Chargers entered the draft with 10 selections over the three days before trading two picks on the final day of the draft to the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

When it was all said and done, the Chargers made eight picks. All of which included four on offense and four on defense. They added reinforcements to the offensive line, two options to join the backfield with Austin Ekeler and company, three defensive backs to further enhance the secondary and a defensive lineman to offer a helping hand in stopping the run.

Ultimately, the Chargers came out of the draft with a handful of steady prospects. Some of which will compete in training camp for playing time once the season rolls around.

But which aspects of the roster did the Chargers not solidify in the draft? Let’s dig in.

No. 3 Edge Rusher

The combination of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edge simultaneously will inherently create havoc for opposing offenses. But after those two prolific defenders, the Chargers lack a rotational pass-rusher on the current depth chart.

Meanwhile, the Chargers didn't take a stab at selecting an edge rusher on Day 3 of the draft. Instead, they added another interior defender and added more secondary help to the defense.

Chris Rumph, the Chargers' fourth-round pick from a year ago, currently figures to slot into the No. 3 pass rusher role. After not taking a chance on a pass rusher in the draft, it seems fairly likely the Chargers turn to the remaining free agents available to see if they can find another option for depth purposes.

Speed Wide Receiver

The idea of selecting a wide receiver was always more of a luxury pick than a necessity, but it's still quite shocking the Chargers didn't add a speedster in the draft. There was an abundance of speed in this year's rookie pool, yet the Chargers refrained from drafting a one to stretch the field vertically.

The Chargers still posses one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They also have Josh Palmer, Jaylen Guyton and DeAndre Carter to round out the group. But adding a burner to streak downfield in addtion to the core group already in place, was an intriguing option to give the offense a new wrinkle.

Perhaps the Chargers see Guyton once again as their big-play threat. He's averaged 16.3 yards per catch throughout his career, but consistency has partially held him back. Carter, who the Chargers signed in free agency to serve as their return man, also offers minor contributions in the receiving game. Carter set career highs last season in Washington, recording 24 receptions, 296 yards and three touchdowns. Without drafting one of the speed specialists in the draft, Guyton and Carter figure to offer support in that role.

Starting Right Tackle

The Chargers entered the draft with Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins as their two options to start at right tackle this season. While Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning was on the board at the time of their first-round pick, the Chargers elected to go another route, selecting Boston College's Zion Johnson – the consensus best guard in the draft.

Without a second-round pick, the Chargers had to wait until the third-round to make their second selection of the draft. With that pick they went with Baylor safety JT Woods. Perhaps adding an offensive tackle in the third-round could’ve given them an option to compete for the starting job in training camp.

While the Chargers didn’t come away with an immediate starter at right tackle, they did add a versatile offensive lineman on Day 3 of the draft. In the sixth-round, they took Gerogia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. His role with the Chargers is one to watch given that he's played every postion along the offensive line at some point across his college career, including 11 starts at left tackle last season. However, being the 195th pick in the draft, Salyer could eventually work his way into a starting role, but for now he remains a developmental pick that offers position versatility.

