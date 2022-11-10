Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report documented some improvements on Thursday as things pertain to the defensive side of the ball.
LB Troy Reeder (ankle) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited yesterday. OLB Chris Rumph (knee) was limited in practice for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7.
However, TE Tre’ McKitty (hamstring) was a new add to the injury report and was limited in practice.
WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
- DL Jerry Tillery (personal)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Limited:
Read More
- TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring)
- OLB Chris Rumph (knee)
Full:
- WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)
- OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)
- LB Troy Reeder (ankle)
- G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)
49ers injury report
Injury report will be updated following its release.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- As Injuries Hit the Defensive Line, Chargers Face Tall Order in Slowing Down 49ers' Rushing Attack
- Chargers K Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
- Chargers at 49ers Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers 'Activating' Justin Herbert's Mobility as Rib Injury Improves
- Chargers Injury Roundup: DL Austin Johnson Out For Season With Knee Injury, RT Trey Pipkins Aggravates Sprained MCL
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.