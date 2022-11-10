Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report documented some improvements on Thursday as things pertain to the defensive side of the ball.

LB Troy Reeder (ankle) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited yesterday. OLB Chris Rumph (knee) was limited in practice for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7.

However, TE Tre’ McKitty (hamstring) was a new add to the injury report and was limited in practice.

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

DL Jerry Tillery (personal)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring)

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

Full:

WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

LB Troy Reeder (ankle)

G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

49ers injury report

