Skip to main content

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers had seven players limited or held out of practice on Thursday.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report documented some improvements on Thursday as things pertain to the defensive side of the ball.

LB Troy Reeder (ankle) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited yesterday. OLB Chris Rumph (knee) was limited in practice for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7.

However, TE Tre’ McKitty (hamstring) was a new add to the injury report and was limited in practice.

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • DL Jerry Tillery (personal)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and defensive tackle Christian Covington (95) celebrate after a fourth down stop during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As Injuries Hit the Defensive Line, Chargers Face Tall Order in Slowing Down 49ers' Rushing Attack

Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Wednesday

Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (15) watches his game winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers K Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

  • TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring)
  • OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

Full:

  • WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)
  • OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)
  • LB Troy Reeder (ankle)
  • G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

49ers injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers