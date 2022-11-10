Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers had 11 players appear on Wednesday's injury report, including seven who did not participate.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was held out of the week's first practice as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Chargers coach Brandon Staley called Allen "day-to-day."

“We’ll find out a lot more as the week goes on," Staley said of Allen's health. "That’s kind of what it’s going to be here for a while. It’s not going to be weeks."

Right tackle Trey Pipkins, who exited last week's game prematurely after aggravating the sprained MCL he's played through, also didn’t participate in practice.

“It will probably be a game-time decision for him, but working his way back," Staley said of Pipkins.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph, who's working through an MCL injury that held him out of last week's game, has a chance to play this Sunday, Staley said. Rumph, with a brace on his knee, worked off to the side with trainers, as did running back Joshua Kelley.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack received a rest day and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery had a personal matter.

The 49ers listed 10 players on Wednesday's injury report, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who practiced in full capacity with a hamstring injury.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

DL Jerry Tillery (personal)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

LB Troy Reeder (ankle)

Full:

WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)

G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

49ers injury report

Did not participate:

DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

OL Aaron Banks (personal)

DL Sam Ebukam (quad/achilles)

T Trent Williams (rest)

Limited:

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

CB Jason Verrett (knee)

Full:

WR Juan Jennings (hamstring)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

