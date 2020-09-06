Chargers 53-man roster breakdown

The Chargers have made their cuts and have their 53-man roster. This could change due to the team can claim players on the waiver wire. So here is the breakdown.

Quarterback (3): Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

The quarterback position was no surprise. Taylor is the starting quarterback. Herbert had a good camp and was able to learn from his mistakes. Stick made some impressive throws and showed off his athleticism often during camp.

Running back (3): Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson

The running back group will carry three backs. Ekeler is the starter and took a backseat during camp to let other running backs get a look by the coaches. One of the most impressive players during camp was UCLA product, Joshua Kelley. When he had the ball in his hands, he was a dangerous player. The young back will be called upon often this season. Jackson is a good running back, but his problem as of late has been staying healthy. He is coming into the season with missing the last few days in camp with something lingering. Jackson will be called upon often this season and should have a bounce-back 2020.

Wide receiver (6): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joe Reed, KJ Hill, Jason Moore, Jalen Guyton

Allen is coming off a contract extension, so he will be feeling good going into the season. Williams hurt his shoulder two weeks ago, so will he be healthy enough to suit up against Cincinnati? That will be something interesting to monitor. Jalen Guyton will most likely be the third receiver on the team because of his speed. Guyton says that he will be the "Dennis Rodman" of the team, which means he will do all the dirty work. Joe Reed and KJ Hill are two rookies who bring much versatility to the offense. Reed will be playing numerous positions on the offense and can handle kickoff returns. Hill is a solid route runner and has excellent hands, so he will most likely handle the punt return duties. Those two rookies' special teams abilities are most likely a reason why Darius Jennings was released. Jason Moore was on the roster last two seasons, so he is finally getting his chance. Moore made some good plays during camp and will have the opportunity to compete with Guyton for the third receiver spot.

Tight end (4): Hunter Henry, Virgil Green, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham

There is no reason to explain why Hunter Henry made the team. Green has been an exceptional blocker and continues to build on his pass-catching ability. He made a one-handed grab during camp that got all of his teammates excited. Anderson also had a strong camp. He was blocking well, played on special teams, and made some big-time plays, which is how you make the roster. He caught a pass from Justin Herbert and took off 65 yards for a touchdown. It was a surprise to see the team keep four tight ends, but it wasn't because of the talent. Parham is coming to the team from the XFL, and he is a 6'8 tight end, so he is a big target. If he is allowed to dress on Sundays, he could be a significant mismatch for the opposing defense.

Offensive lineman (10): Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner, Mike Pouncey, Dan Feeney, Sam Tevi, Scott Quessenberry, Forrest Lamp, Storm Norton, Trey Pipkins, Tyree St. Louis

The Chargers offensive lines right side doesn't need to be talked about: Turner and Bulaga. Pouncey wasn't on the field during the open portion allowed to the media in the last week of camp, so that will be interesting to monitor if he starts next Sunday. Feeney will start at left guard. Tevi will be moving from right to left tackle. The Bolts brass believes that he could excel at left tackle because of his athleticism and feet movement. He struggled in the last few years, so it will be interesting to see if he can play well on the left. Quessenberry is the backup center and has even worked at right and left guard, so just if they need "next man up," he can play either position. Lamp is coming off a season-ending injury, but he will be a back up to Feeney. Norton is another XFL player who made the 53-man roster. He made an impression on the team, and he had a good camp. Pipkins is being prepared to take over for left tackle in the future. Pipkins is very athletic and is learning from offensive line James Campen. St. Louis is a young player who might be an extra roster spot that the team could cut if they claim someone on waivers, which is highly likely.

Defensive lineman (9): Joey Bosa, Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, Melvin Ingram, Jerry Tillery, Isaac Rochell, Cortez Broughton, Uchenna Nwosu, Damion Square

Bosa, Jones, Joseph, and Ingram as the starters. Tillery had a stronger camp than his rookie season. There were flashes from the former first-round pick and especially when he played defensive end. Gus Bradley will find different ways to use him this season. Rochell is Bosa's back up. He is versatile and very athletic, which helps him in pass rushing. Broughton made some plays during camp; he was the player that sacked Herbert on Hard Knocks episode four. Nwosu is a player whom Chargers fans want to see more of because of his big playability. Square has been a very good rotational player for the defensive line for a handful of years now. He helps in both the run and pass game.

Linebackers (6): Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Nick Vigil, Emeke Egbule, Denzel Perryman

The Chargers kept six linebackers to no one's surprise. Murray is a rookie linebacker, but he looks like the starter at MIKE right now. Tranquill had a strong camp and is the starter at WILL. White has been playing at OTTO all camp, so it will be interesting to see if 44 is the starter next Sunday. Vigil was a free agent signing from Cincinnati, and he has had a strong camp. He picked off Taylor in one practice and was truly impressive at every different position he played at linebacker. Egbule has been very good on special teams and will try to get on the field more on defense. Perryman has been a hammer on the defense but struggles to stay healthy. He could be used on the field at a different position and could help on special teams.

Cornerbacks (6): Casey Hayward, Chris Harris Jr., Desmond King, Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Brandon Facyson

Hayward and Harris Jr. will feature the secondary, but Harris will slide into the slot when they go to three cornerbacks on the field, and Davis will be the outside corner. Davis has a lot of speed and will be asked to use it, especially against Kansas City. King could be the swiss army knife of the defense and could be used at multiple positions. Campbell is a former CFL standout who had a good training camp. Facyson was one of the undrafted players who has stuck with the Chargers roster for the last few years. He improved from last season to this year. He was able to face Allen and Williams more times this camp to help prepare him for this year.

Safeties (3): Nasir Adderley, Rayshawn Jenkins, Alohi Gilman

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Adderley start at free safety and Jenkins at strong safety. King will also be used at safety. Gilman is a rookie, who was most likely to be used on special teams, but he might be called upon with the injury to Derwin James. He is a solid tackler and could help in different packages. The team could add a safety in waiver claims. Former Bolts Jaylen Watkins and Jahleel Addae are free agents.

Special teams (3): K Michael Badgley, P Ty Long, LS Cole Mazza

There was no competition here.