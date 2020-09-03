Chargers 53-man roster prediction

The Chargers 2020 training camp is now over and with cuts looming it will be interesting to see who the team decides to keep.

The deadline for teams to go from 80 players to 53 is on Saturday at 1PM pacific time.

Quarterbacks: (3)

Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

The Chargers will go into the season with three quarterbacks. Tyrod Taylor was named the definite starter on Wednesday morning by head coach Anthony Lynn. Hebert has had an up and down camp but has really shown some good stuff, but he is not ready to be the starter. Stick has been practicing well even if it is against the third string and knows the system.

Running backs: (3)

Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley

Ekeler will be the leading man now that he has a new contract. He is coming off a stellar 2019 and will look to improve in 2020. Jackson had a rough 2019 dealing with an injury, so the team will be looking for him to bounce back this season. Kelley has been a training camp breakout player. He has been making a lot of plays while there has been a couple of hiccups but there have been more positives.

Fullback: (1)

Bobby Holly

There has been a very good competition between Holly and Gabe Nabers. Holly is a big boy and puts guys flat on their back, so he will be able to open up holes for the running backs. Nabers while he is very athletic and a former tight end, he will most likely be put on the practice squad.

Wide receiver: (6)

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Joe Reed, KJ Hill, Darius Jennings

There is no need to explain Allen or Williams. Guyton is fast and the Bolts brass want that in their slot receiver. Reed will be used in different ways, so he will be the swiss army knife of the offense. Hill is a reliable receiver who has strong hands, he can help the offense make plays. Jennings is a return guy, who has been showing off his receiving skills during training camp.

Tight ends: (3)

Hunter Henry, Virgil Green, Stephen Anderson

No need to mention why Henry makes it. Green is a very good blocking tight end and has been underrated in the passing offensive game. Anderson has had a very strong camp and has been a starter on the kickoff return team, so that is a good sign. Donald Parham will probably be put on the practice squad.

Offensive line: (9)

Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner, Mike Pouncey, Dan Feeney, Sam Tevi, Forrest Lamp, Storm Norton, Scott Quessenberry, Trey Pipkins

Bulaga, Turner, Pouncey, Feeney and Tevi are self-explanatory because they have been the starters all camp long. Lamp has been practicing with the second team and had some first team action. Norton has been the surprise from camp being a former XFL player, but he will be the backup right tackle. Quessenberry has been the backup center since last season and has even taken snaps at guard just in case. Pipkins is a player who is still developing, so he will be the backup left tackle.

Defensive line: (8)

Joey Bosa, Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, Melvin Ingram, Uchenna Nwosu, Damion Square, Jerry Tillery, Isaac Rochell

No need to explain Bosa, Ingram, Joseph, Nwosu, or Jones. Square is a player the Bolts brought back because of his leadership and he had a good season last year. Tillery has continued to mke strides. Gus Bradley said that he is impressed with Tillery because he has been playing defensive tackle and defensive end, so he could play both this upcoming season. Rochell has been Bosa’s backup for two seasons going into his third.

Linebackers: (7)

Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Denzel Perryman, Malik Jefferson, Emeke Egbule, Nick Vigil

First two are the starters and have had great camps. White has had a bounce back camp and could be the starter at OTTO. Perryman is still a thumper and could help the defense in certain situation especially on goal line situations. Vigil has had a strong camp and can do a little bit of everything. He also adds a special teams ability. Jefferson and Egbule are solid contributors on special teams.

Cornerbacks: (5)

Casey Hayward, Chris Harris Jr., Michael Davis, Desmond King, Brandon Facyson

The first two guys are clear cut why they make the team. Davis has been the starter opposite Hayward when the team is in nickel, his speed helps. King has had a better preseason and is looking to bounce back in 2020. Facyson is continuing to get better. Whenever Hayward has a veteran’s day off Facyson makes sure to step in and make the most of his snaps against Keenan Allen.

Safeties: (3)

Rayshawn Jenkins, Nasir Adderely, Alohi Gilman

The Chargers will not only have three safeties. There has been talk of King moving around and playing safety at times. Bradley moves his pieces around a lot on the defensive end. Adderley is a ball hawk; Jenkins is a solid all-around player and Gilman is a sure tackling rookie who could see more game time as the season progresses.

Special teams: (3)

K Michael Badgley, P Ty Long, LS Cole Mazza

No competition was brought in. All three are going into the season as the starters at their respective position.