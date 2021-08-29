A projection at the Chargers 53-man roster

On Tuesday, the Chargers will announce their 53-man roster at 1 p.m. pacific. Here is the one and only attempt at guessing who Brandon Staley and the coaching staff will have on their roster:

Quarterback (2): Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel

Easton Stick did all he could to make the team, but Daniel is the number two. He is the second quarterback and will help Herbert. Plus, Stick will most likely land on the practice squad.

Running back (4): Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, Larry Rountree

All four running backs bring something unique to the table. The Chargers will try to use each of them in different ways to keep each other fresh.

Fullback (1): Gabe Nabers

The fullback took some positive strides towards the end of the season and should continue in 2021. He should also add another pass catching weapon for Herbert.

Wide receiver (6): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Tyron Johnson, Jalen Guyton, K.J. Hill

This receiving battle will be close in the back end. Hill is injured at the back end but he can be the team’s punt returner. Johnson and Guyton’s speed will be needed in this offense.

Tight end (3): Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty

Offensive line (9): Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Bryan Bulaga, Trey Pipkins, Scott Quessenberry, Storm Norton, Brenden Jaimes, Oday Aboushi

Brandon Staley said on Thursday that he will carry nine offensive linemen on the roster. These are the players who have received the most play time. Pipkins has turned in terrible performances and might be cut if a waiver wire claim comes through. Almost put Ryan Hunter on here, but he will most likely be on the practice squad.

Defensive line (5): Linval Joseph, Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington, Breiden Fehoko

The defensive line starters should be fully rested for the start of the season. It seems like Covington and Fehoko have done the most out of all the defensive line. Fehoko has also been involved in special teams.

Edge Rushers (5): Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, Uchenna Nwosu, Chris Rumph, Emeke Eguble

The pass rushers will be rotated and kept fresh, so there will need to be multiple players. All five should have an impact in games with Eguble and Rumph also on special teams duty.

Linebackers (5): Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Amen will be the undrafted player that makes the roster because of how talented he is and his special teams play. Niemann has been a surprise of camp showing off he is a tackling machine.

Cornerback (6): Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr., Brandon Facyson, Tevaughn Campbell, Ryan Smith

The Chargers will carry six cornerbacks going into the season but if Smith isn’t ready, they could put him on IR and add another position from the practice squad. Campbell and Facyson could be special teams players if Smith can’t go.

Safeties (4): Derwin James, Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb

Watch out for Webb this season. He has a nose for the football and could be a weapon for the Chargers defense. Gilman could be as well with how smooth of a training camp he had, plus James is back to being Derwin James.

Special teams (3): P Ty Long, K Tristan Vizcaino, LS Cole Mazza

It seems like Vizcaino will be the starting kicker especially because of how Staley laid out he wanted a kicker who will make field goals and have good kickoffs. He missed in Seattle, but Vizcaino could be Derius Swinton's guy. Mazza is dealing with an injury he could make the 53 than be put on IR if he isn’t healthy.