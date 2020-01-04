Chargers Absent from All-Pro Teams in 2019

A year after producing three players on the Associated Press All-Pro first team, the Los Angeles Chargers did not feature a single player on the honor list in 2019.

The Chargers' absence from the All-Pro selections appears to arise both out of the team's disappointing season and injuries. James, who made the cut as a rookie, missed all but the month of December in 2019 due to a severe foot injury suffered in training camp. Though he played at a high level upon his return, the extended period on the shelf removed him from consideration in All-Pro voting. Likewise, safety and special teamer Adrian Phillips missed most of the year with a broken arm, hurting his candidacy. Los Angeles' 5-11 final record also helped obscure a stellar season from defensive end Joey Bosa, who continued to rack of pressure stats while improving as a run defender.

In other cases, a former Chargers standout did not deliver as strong of a season as in years prior. Slot cornerback Desmond King earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, but issues in tackling and coverage this year contributed to major mistakes by the defense and forced him off the first- and second-team lists.

"I would put him in a category with a lot of our players that he did not play as consistently at a high level as we would have liked," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said of King. "I can put a lot of players in that group. That's a reason why we went 5-11. It doesn't mean he didn't work hard. I mean, he worked hard. I don't think he missed a day of practice. He got hurt in that last game, but he puts in the time. Like a lot of players, we just weren't consistently playing at a high enough level, but the talent's there. On defense, as a returner, we've seen it before so we will see. This will be a big year for him."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH