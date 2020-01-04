Chargers
Chargers Absent from All-Pro Teams in 2019

Jason B. Hirschhorn

A year after producing three players on the Associated Press All-Pro first team, the Los Angeles Chargers did not feature a single player on the honor list in 2019.

The Chargers' absence from the All-Pro selections appears to arise both out of the team's disappointing season and injuries. James, who made the cut as a rookie, missed all but the month of December in 2019 due to a severe foot injury suffered in training camp. Though he played at a high level upon his return, the extended period on the shelf removed him from consideration in All-Pro voting. Likewise, safety and special teamer Adrian Phillips missed most of the year with a broken arm, hurting his candidacy. Los Angeles' 5-11 final record also helped obscure a stellar season from defensive end Joey Bosa, who continued to rack of pressure stats while improving as a run defender.

In other cases, a former Chargers standout did not deliver as strong of a season as in years prior. Slot cornerback Desmond King earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, but issues in tackling and coverage this year contributed to major mistakes by the defense and forced him off the first- and second-team lists.

"I would put him in a category with a lot of our players that he did not play as consistently at a high level as we would have liked," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said of King. "I can put a lot of players in that group. That's a reason why we went 5-11. It doesn't mean he didn't work hard. I mean, he worked hard. I don't think he missed a day of practice. He got hurt in that last game, but he puts in the time. Like a lot of players, we just weren't consistently playing at a high enough level, but the talent's there. On defense, as a returner, we've seen it before so we will see. This will be a big year for him."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Chargers GM Keeps Door Open for Philip Rivers' Return

Chargers GM Tom Telesco did not give a timetable for a decision on Philip Rivers, but he left the door open for the veteran quarterback's return to Los Angeles.

Melvin Gordon Wants to Return to Chargers in 2020 but Knows Team Might Have Other Priorities

Melvin Gordon will become a free agent this offseason, and though he has yet to work out a deal with the Chargers, he remains hopeful for a new deal.

2020 NFL Draft: Oregon QB Justin Herbert Scores 3 Touchdowns in Rose Bowl

Highly regarded quarterback prospect Justin Herbert finishes his college career by scoring three touchdowns in Oregon's 28-27 Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.

2020 NFL Draft: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to Make Draft Decision on Jan. 6

Coveted quarterback prospect and possible Chargers target Tua Tagovailoa will announce on Jan. 6 his decision to return to Alabama or enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anthony Lynn Likely to Make Changes to Coaching Staff

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will likely bring on a new quarterbacks coach this offseason and could tweak other parts of his staff as well.