Chargers activate DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones

The Chargers had a sudden bye week because of the COVID-19 schedule shifts. Players were able to get some necessary rest and heal up. Two defensive players that have been missed are defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones. Both players were activated on Saturday afternoon.

Ingram is a pro bowl defensive end who has a perfect partnership with Joey Bosa. Ingram uses his athleticism while Bosa uses his strength. Since Ingram’s injury, the Bolts have missed his pass-rushing ability. Jones has developed as a defensive tackle. He is very good against the run and has improved in the pass rush. The Bolts have given up some late leads, and the defense seems to tire out, so both additions add depth.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said earlier in the week if both players were active on Sunday, they would be on a snap count. The team waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Jason Moore.

The team also downgraded right tackle Bryan Bulaga to doubtful for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Bulaga is dealing with a back injury and has been out since getting injured in week three against the Carolina Panthers. Right guard Trai Turner is out for the game. Expect Ryan Groy at right guard and Trey Pipkins at right tackle on Sunday.

The Chargers also added running back Troymaine Pope to the main roster. This is insurance just in case running back Justin Jackson can’t play. He has been dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to play. He was limited for two practices this week and then was full on Friday. It will be interesting to see if the young back will suit up on Sunday.