ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Charger Report+

Chargers activate DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers had a sudden bye week because of the COVID-19 schedule shifts. Players were able to get some necessary rest and heal up. Two defensive players that have been missed are defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones. Both players were activated on Saturday afternoon.

Ingram is a pro bowl defensive end who has a perfect partnership with Joey Bosa. Ingram uses his athleticism while Bosa uses his strength. Since Ingram’s injury, the Bolts have missed his pass-rushing ability. Jones has developed as a defensive tackle. He is very good against the run and has improved in the pass rush. The Bolts have given up some late leads, and the defense seems to tire out, so both additions add depth.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said earlier in the week if both players were active on Sunday, they would be on a snap count. The team waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Jason Moore.

The team also downgraded right tackle Bryan Bulaga to doubtful for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Bulaga is dealing with a back injury and has been out since getting injured in week three against the Carolina Panthers. Right guard Trai Turner is out for the game. Expect Ryan Groy at right guard and Trey Pipkins at right tackle on Sunday.

The Chargers also added running back Troymaine Pope to the main roster. This is insurance just in case running back Justin Jackson can’t play. He has been dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to play. He was limited for two practices this week and then was full on Friday. It will be interesting to see if the young back will suit up on Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING CHARGER REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Versus Jaguars Prediction and Breakdown

After the week 6 bye week the Chargers are back in action.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers DT Linval Joseph Sees Similarities Between His Current Team and 2011 NY Giants

The defensive tackle thinks the team could go on a run similar to the one his New York Giants did in 2011.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Versus Jaguars Preview With Team Reporter John Shipley

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars. They get answered by a team reporter.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Injury Roundup After the Bye Week

The injury bug has hit this team hard, but there may be some good news with players potentially returning.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers WR Mike Williams Instructions to Quarterback Justin Herbert “Just Throw It Up”

The Bolts receiver has been a big play receiver for the team since 2018.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Defense Needs to Get Healthier if the Team Is to Turn the Season Around

The Chargers have to make some changes if they are going to turn their season around.

Fernando Ramirez

by

27michael

“Hard Knocks” Star Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko Has Landed a Sponsorship While Pursuing His Dream

The Hard Knocks star showed out and landed himself a sponsor deal.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers DE Joey Bosa to Use Bye Week to Get Healthy

The Chargers star defensive end has been dealing with some nagging injuries this season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

The Chargers O-Line is the Most Important Position Group in the NFL in 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers have high hopes of winning a Super Bowl, and their roster seems to validate their optimism. However, a 30th ranked offensive line, if not improved, could spoil a potentially "super" season.

jared_maven

by

KenLambert

Chargers Bye Week Comes at the Right Time

Even though the Bolts found out last minute this would be their bye week, it is actually a blessing in disguise.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95