Chargers activate Joey Bosa for Sunday's game

The biggest question mark heading into Sunday’s game was if edge rusher Joey Bosa would be available. Earlier in the week, he was added to the COVID list as a “close contact,” so it was a toss-up if he would play.

The Chargers activated him on Saturday afternoon, so that means they will have their best pass rusher available for this game.

Bosa has been away from the team all week, but he will now be back and gets to play on Sunday night. He has 5.5 sacks on the season and got two in the last two games, so he is playing at a high level.

He has faced more double and even triple teams this season, which could happen against the Steelers. If fellow edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu could have a solid game like last week, though, it could free up Bosa.

Speaking of the defense, LA has to face Steelers running back Najee Harris on Sunday. He has been on a tear as of late, which is not good news for the Chargers. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is doubtful with a shoulder injury, while fellow defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington are on the COVID list.

The Chargers get linebacker Drue Tranquill back this week as he came off of the COVID list like Bosa. It is expected that he will share duties with former first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray, while Murray will also take snaps at edge rusher like he did last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been activated off the COVID list, and it is expected to start on Sunday. He has been away from the team since last Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what kind of shape the veteran quarterback will be after being away for seven days and not taking reps this week. He will be flying in separately from the team.

So, the Chargers get Bosa and Tranquill back while the Steelers get Big Ben back for the Sunday Night Football matchup.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· They have also activated DL Andrew Brown (standard elevation), Forrest Merrill (standard elevation), and CB Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation)