Chargers LB Kenneth Murray activated for Sunday

The Chargers announced on Saturday afternoon that they have activated linebacker Kenneth Murray from IR. He had been practicing with the team for the last two weeks and is ready to help the defense out against the Minnesota Vikings.

This move comes at a necessary time because starting linebacker Drue Tranquill was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon.

“Drue is in the COVID[-19] protocol,” Staley said. “I do not think that he will play in the game this weekend.”

There were plans earlier in the week to have him start practicing at edge rusher and in a hybrid role. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that he felt it was time to give Murray a chance to learn other positions.

“He’s definitely going to be playing inside linebacker for us, but I think that we can get him on the edge at times and then get him in some hybrid roles in known pass-rush situations,” Staley explained. “That’s what we’ve been spending the time, since K9 got hurt, doing; formulating that thought process, that developmental plan for him, so that he can really excel for us because he’s a quality player.”

It will be interesting to see if Staley gives Murray reps at edge rusher on Sunday with Tranquill not playing. Murray practiced only on Wednesday at edge because of the Tranquill news came out on Thursday.

Staley said he believes that Murray is versatile enough to use all over the field, and they like the way Tranquill/White are playing as a combo.

“They are our style of linebacker,” Staley said on Wednesday. “I think that those guys are playing really quality football for us.”

Murray will most likely start on Sunday next to Kyzir White, just like they did during the start of the season. So, he will be tasked with trying to slow down, running back Dalvin Cook, and that is harder than it sounds.

Murray suffered an ankle injury the Saturday practice before the Monday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in week four. It is the third ankle injury this season, but he keeps on getting up and wanting more.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Chargers placed cornerback Ryan Smith on IR with a torn ACL.

· They also elevated LB Cole Christiansen, WR Maurice Ffrench and CB Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation).