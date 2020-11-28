Chargers Activate RB Austin Ekeler for Sunday’s Game Versus Bills

The Chargers have officially activated running back Austin Ekeler. Since week four, the starting running back has been out with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ekeler has been slowly coming back.

He uploaded videos of workouts to Twitter. On November 12, he uploaded a video of him sprinting with the following caption, "To all my fantasy owners that didn't drop me... the time draws near." The video had over 900 thousand views.

A couple of days ago, he posted a video of him squatting a lot of weight. That caption was "Mid-season form! All the rehab boxes are checked. Up next: getting back out there." Fans were getting excited.

On November 25, he was on Twitch and was asked if he was coming back. He said he tried every workout to see how his hamstring would hold up. He said he felt great and added, "Let's play! Let's get these boys and girls some fantasy points."

Fantasy owners may get excited, but no one is happier to have the running back than his teammates. They have missed his production.

Since being out with his injury, the Bolts have run the ball 209 times for 746 yards, which is a 2.8 average. That is not good. Also, running back Kalen Ballage is the only running back to score a touchdown since Ekeler's absence.

Before his injury, Ekeler was averaging 5.1 yards per carry on the ground and 8.5 through the air. Ekeler adds a different element to the offense, which is why the Bolts gave him a four-year extension in the offseason.

Anthony Lynn said on Friday that he had a "chance" to play on Sunday, and now the running back will be back in action. It will be interesting to see if Lynn puts him on a snap count, but the positive for the team is that number 30 is back.