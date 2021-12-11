Chargers activate WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. from COVID list

The Chargers have officially activated receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. from the COVID list Saturday afternoon. That means that both players will be ready for the game on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Both players were considered close contact by the NFL, so they were placed on the COVID list earlier in the week. They had to miss five days, so they have been away from the team since Monday.

Williams has been a big part of the offense, so it is positive that quarterback Justin Herbert will have him on Sunday. The Clemson product has caught 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Harris is one of the veteran voices on the defensive side of the football, who Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill have called a coach on the field.

The Chargers will be missing a big part of their offense in receiver Keenan Allen. He tested positive for COVID on Monday and has been ruled out.

"We have to have the guys step up, and we know we believe in that receiver group and, and all their depth," Herbert said. "They've done an incredible job so far this week. So, whatever happens, we have to be ready for it."

It means that either rookie Josh Palmer or veteran receiver Jalen Guyton will start in Allen's place. Guyton is coming off a 90 yard and one touchdown performance against the Bengals. At the same time, Palmer has made some nice catches during the season but is still learning.

"We knew how special he was going to be during fall camp and just how he's able to adapt and pick up the offense so quickly," Herbert said. "Everything's we're asking him to do to play inside play outside. It's a lot on the plate for the rookie, but he's done an incredible job so far."

Allen does have a chance to play next Thursday against Kansas City. He has to either test negative twice in 24 hours or wait until the ten days are up, so for him, it would be Wednesday.