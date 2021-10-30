Chargers Bring DT Justin Jones Back From IR For Sunday's Game

The Chargers made a significant roster move on Saturday when they activated defensive tackle Justin Jones from IR. It has been a move that the team needs, especially facing the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“He’s practiced all three days and in pads,” Staley said Friday after practice. “He’s looked good.”

The defense for the Chargers is in the basement of the NFL when it comes to stopping the run. They are giving up 162.5 yards per game. In the last two games, they have given up over 400 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The addition of Jones will help.

“Our entire defense, not just the run defensively,” Staley said. “He’s a really good rusher, too. He’s a quality player. He plays the game the way that we want to play it. I know that in training camp, he had a fantastic camp, and he really got off to a really good start in the Washington game. If you go back and watch his Washington game, he was playing really, really well.”

As Staley mentioned, Jones was able to play only in the first half of the Washington game in week one before he went down with the calf injury.

The Patriots have three running backs that they like to rotate and are coming off a five touchdown performance against the New York Jets. New England’s offense is near the bottom at 95.4 rushing yards a game, but they are still dangerous.

Their offensive line has begun getting healthy and is making an impact in the pass and rush games, so having Jones is a plus for a defense struggling to stop running backs.

“More depth and having a guy who can play the run game,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “A guy who the other guys are comfortable with making all the checks and calls. I think it allows the other guys to play faster. In his time away, we’ve been able to develop some depth, so it’ll help us with game experience. It’ll help us moving forward.”

Jones, for the last few seasons, has missed some time, but when he plays helps. It adds another player, so the defense will be able to have more of a rotation on the defensive line.